Mel and Bonnie Nicholas celebrate 50th

Mel and Bonnie (Griffith) Nicholas of Wilmington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 28, 2016. The couple celebrated with family and friends.

They were married Aug. 28, 1966 at the Pricetown Church of Christ. The wedding ceremony was performed by Jack Lawrence. The maid of honor was Norette (Hughes) Mitchell and bride attendants were Betty Barber, Sara Farmer and Nancy Griffith. The flower girl was Debbie (Nicholas) Goldie. The best man was William Nicholas and groomsmen were Elon, Richard, Frank and Toni Griffith. The ring bearer was Mike Nicholas.

The couple has two lovely daughters, Traci (James) Sexton of Lynchburg and Angela (James) Matticks of Hillsboro.

They have two grandchildren, Jarryca Sexton (Paulie Drews) of Lynchburg and Elijah (Christina) Sexton of Wilmington; and two great-grandchildren, Carly Sexton and Nicholas Sexton. They also have seven grand dogs, Benny, Hannah, Rampage, Mikah, Molly, Chloe and Gracie Matticks.

Mel is retired from the Kroger Company and Bonnie is retired from Clinton Memorial Hospital.