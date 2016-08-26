Clinton County felony sentences handed down

WILMINGTON — This report is compiled from a criminal case disposition report provided by the Clinton County Clerk of Courts. The following cases were heard in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, presided over by Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck and his magistrates.

Listed below are a defendant’s name, age, their town of residence, the crime the defendant was found guilty of, the degree of felony and the terms of the sentence. Felonies are ranked from F1 (most serious) to F5 (least serious). Defendants found guilty also must pay court costs, but those amounts aren’t included in the disposition report.

The following people were sentenced in Clinton County Court of Common Pleas between Aug. 1 and Aug. 9:

• Charley Ramirez, 24, of Morrow, three counts breaking and entering (F5), community controls revoked, sentenced six months prison (credit given for 36 days served). Charges of theft and petty theft against Ramirez were dismissed. Ramirez was initially on community controls for a case from 2014.

• Cherie McLaughlin, 33, of Wilmington, aggravated possession of drugs (F5) and possession of cocaine (F5), sentenced six months jail (credit given for five days served) and two years community controls, driver’s license suspended six months. Charges of possession of heroin and possessing a drug abuse instrument against McLaughlin were dismissed.

• Lindsay Russell, 23, of Midland, possession of criminal tools (F5), sentenced two years community controls. A six month jail sentence against Russell and a charge of improper handling of a firearm against Russell was dismissed.

• Lindsey West, 30, of Sabina, aggravated possession of drugs (F5), sentenced two years community control and placed on the You-Turn Recovery Docket, driver’s license suspended six months, contraband forfeited. A six-month jail sentence against West was suspended.

• Amber Deitz, 33, of Wilmington, two counts aggravated possession of drugs (F5) and possession of heroin (F5), sentenced 11 months prison (credit given for 59 days served), driver’s license suspended one year, contraband forfeited.

• Robert Taylor, 61, of Sabina, aggravated possession of drugs (F5), sentenced eight months prison (credit given for 50 days served), driver’s license suspended for one year. A charge of possession of drugs against Taylor was dismissed.

• Dylan Nelson, 22, of Dayton, inducing panic (F3), sentenced 12 months prison (credit given for 252 days served).

• Travis Worley, 34, of Fairborn, theft (F5), sentenced two years community controls. A six-month jail sentence against Worley was suspended.

• Donald Fannin, 40, of Pleasant Plain, aggravated possession of drugs (F5), sentenced two years community controls, driver’s license suspended for six months, contraband forfeited. A six-month jail sentence against Fannin was suspended.

• Gordon Garland, 50, of Martinsville, having weapons while under disability (F3), fined $500. A six-month jail sentence against Garland was suspended, and charges of felonious assault and assault were dismissed.

• Paul Smith, 44, of Wilmington, theft (F5), sentenced nine months prison (credit given for seven days served).

