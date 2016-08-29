Portraiture, abstractions exhibit at Harcum

WILMINGTON — Barbara Ahlbrand describes her artwork as the product of the “heart, mind and eye and the intentional interweaving of the elements that are created by each.”

Wilmington College’s Harcum Art Gallery will host an exhibit of her work Sept. 1 through Oct. 7. The exhibit opening and artist’s reception will be held Sept. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Normal gallery hours are weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by special arrangement by gallery curator Hal Shunk, professor of art.

Ahlbrand offers her perspective and unique vision in portraiture, everyday objects and abstractions. She describes that “intentional interweaving of elements” as creating a “checks and balances enterprise” that is constantly increasing and diminishing until the truth has been realized.

“My drawings and paintings are only partially my creation,” she said. “They are from my point of view and they seek to make a connection loop with the viewer.”

She noted that, while her work may create some energy or make a statement, a unique synergy can occur when the viewer couples viewing her works with one’s own set of experiences.

“I believe this is the truth in any creative enterprise,” she added. “These canvasses and paintings on paper address the energy of life and, through them, I explore the organization persistent in chaos. My art will constantly change.”

