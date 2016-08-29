Quilts for good causes

Have you ever heard of a quilting bee? The Clinton County Quilters have been having a “modern” quilting bee at their meetings recently to make a quilt to be raffled at this year’s Clinton County Corn Festival.

The theme for the show this year is “Down on the Farm” and the quilt that the ladies have been working on together bears the same name. More than 175 quilts will be on display in the quilt barn at the Corn Festival on Sept. 9-11.

Members of the group will also be giving quilting demonstrations throughout the weekend and selling handmade items in the Beehive Shop. Kathy Stevens made a quilt called Quilt Barns, and Bette Ursell made an OSU quilt that will be raffled at the same time.

When you purchase tickets, you can select which quilt you would like to try to win. Tickets are available from any quilt group member, at the Cotton Junky in Wilmington, and at the Corn Festival.

The Clinton County Quilters contribute “Quilts for Heroes” to local veterans, and have also given quilts to the homeless shelter, children’s services, and to families who have lost their homes to a disaster such as fire.

The Clinton County Quilters have been busy as “bees” with the quilt for this year’s Corn Festival. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Bee1.jpg The Clinton County Quilters have been busy as “bees” with the quilt for this year’s Corn Festival. Courtesy photo