Wilmington police arrest rape suspect

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a Minnesota man on rape charges.

The suspect is Greg Willison, 37, of South Movil Road in Bimidji, Minnesota.

According to WPD Chief Duane Weyand, over the last year Det. Bob Wilson has been working a reported sex offense that occurred several years ago.

“The defendant in this case fled the area shortly after the alleged incident had occurred,” Weyand said. “When this sex offense occurred, the victim in the matter was less than 10 years of age.”

Willison was arrested Monday and charged with rape, gross sexual imposition, and sexual battery, Weyand said. He said the rape charge carries a life specification since the victim was less than 10 years of age when the crime is alleged to have occurred.

Willison is currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail.

“This is some great work by Det. Wilson, who has worked diligently on this case for the last 14 months,” Weyand said.

Willison http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_1.jpg Willison