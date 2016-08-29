FOE show was (car) hopping

The Wilmington Fraternal Order of Eagles hosted a car show Saturday that was well-attended despite the hot and muggy conditions. Shown is the ‘57 Chevy owned by Ron Lockhart of Xenia, along with his “assistant” — closely examined by one attendee — who adds a touch of ’50s nostalgia to the car display.

The ‘57 Chevy and carhop at the FOE car show Saturday.

Setting up a ‘37 Chevy for the Eagles’ car show Saturday.