FOE show was (car) hopping


The Wilmington Fraternal Order of Eagles hosted a car show Saturday that was well-attended despite the hot and muggy conditions. Shown is the ‘57 Chevy owned by Ron Lockhart of Xenia, along with his “assistant” — closely examined by one attendee — who adds a touch of ’50s nostalgia to the car display.


Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

The ‘57 Chevy and carhop at the FOE car show Saturday.


Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

Setting up a ‘37 Chevy for the Eagles’ car show Saturday.


Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

