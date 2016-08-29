Clinton County restaurant inspections

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently:

• Food Mart, 149 West Washington Street, Sabina, August 11, a follow up inspection. Owner continued selling boiled peanuts despite being told he couldn’t with their license.

• Kirkwood Camp & Conference Center, 5719 State Route 73 West, Wilmington, August 12. No sign-off sheet showing that employees received training on reporting illness to a supervisor; a new requirement this year. Door seal on cooler damaged. Tape used as repair to freezer. Ice scoop holder had debris accumulation; corrected during visit. Personal items in storage space. Mop room disorganized and cluttered. Maintenance supplies, including a toilet brush, a plunger, brushes and paint, among others, were stored in three-compartment sink, which is for washing dishes; a repeat violation.

• Walmart, 2825 State Route 73, Wilmington, August 18. No written procedure for cleaning up vomit or diarrhea; a new requirement this year. No sign-off sheet showing that employees received training on reporting illness to a supervisor; a new requirement this year. Seafood freezer contained cooked shrimp below raw product. Chicken, lasagna and pasta salad weren’t kept cold enough in deli cooler; a person in charge discarded the items.

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Avenue, August 8, a second follow up inspection. Several violations were corrected. Screen ripped at back exit door.

• Cluxton’s Dairy Bar, 267 W. Main Street, New Vienna, August 11. Crockpot used for chili sauce isn’t commercially rated. Five gallon buckets of coleslaw weren’t labeled or date marked. Soft drink nozzles were dirty.

• 1st Stop New Vienna, 101 North South Street, New Vienna, August 11. Hand dip ice-cream cooler in use without plumbing permit or plan review; use must be discontinued until requirements are met.

• Subway, 2825 State Route 73 South, Wilmington, August 11, a follow up inspection. Several violations were corrected. Soda machine, ice nozzle still had pink and black mold growth inside shoot.

• Dairy Queen, 59 Gano Road, Wilmington, August 17. Pickles and shredded cheese weren’t kept cold enough.

• The Grand Magnolia Manor, 421 South South Street, Wilmington, August 18. No written procedure for cleaning up vomit or diarrhea; a new requirement this year. No sign-off sheet showing that employees received training on reporting illness to a supervisor; a new requirement this year.

Reach Nathan Kraatz at 937-382-2574, ext. 2510 or on Twitter @NathanKraatz.

