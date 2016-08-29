2016 Clinton County Fair review

NOTE: SEPARATE SHOWS ARE SEPARATED BY A DASHED LINE.

Clinton County Fair Quilt and Creative Arts Awards

You Can Quilt (Intermediate) — 1st place, Melanie Harner

Immediately below are results from Creative Arts, Senior Division

Chalk, Carbon, and Pigment — 1st Lillian Schultz, 2nd Jocelyn Burton, 3rd Hannah Pickering, 4th Emily Brausch, 5th Kaylashae Moore, 6th Hailey Fugate

Clay-Dough — 1st Lauren Johnson

Glass — 1st Makayla Henry

Fiber Fabric — 1st Averi Vance

Miscellaneous — 1st Chloe Mason

Natural Items — 1st Lauren Johnson

Paper — 1st Hailey Stichcomb, 2nd Anna Garnai, 3rd Makayla Henry

Wood — 1st Annalyse Ireland, 2nd Makayla Henry, 3rd Lauren Johnson

Immediately below are results from Creative Arts, Junior Division

Chalk, Carbon, and Pigment — 1st Maddie Brausch, 2nd Liza Duncan, 3rd Autumn Smith, 4th Alexis Allen, 5th Kennedy Moore, 6th Emma Rumpke

Clay-Dough — 1st Autumn Smith

Glass — 1st Autumn Smith

Fiber Fabric — 1st Autumn Smith, 2nd Emma Walker

Miscellaneous — 1st Liza Duncan, 2nd Alyssa Hutchinson, 3rd Emma Trimble

Natural Items — 1st Autumn Smith

Paper — 1st Autumn Smith, 2nd Emma Trimble

Wood — 1st Trey Spei, 2nd Autumn Smith

Metal — 1st Autumn Smith

Leather — 1st Autumn Smith

Plastic — 1st Alyssa Hutchinson, 2nd Autumn Smith

Creative Arts Overall Senior and State Fair participant — 1 Chloe Mason, 2 Lillian Schultz

Creative Arts Overall Junior and State Fair participant — 1 Maddie Brausch, 2 Autumn Smith

—————————————————————————————————-

Clinton County Fair Cake Decorating Results

Senior Division, Advanced — 1st Emma Glass

Senior Division, Intermediate — 1st Autumn Huston

Overall Senior — Emma Glass (State Fair participant)

Junior Division, Beginner — 1st Emma Riddle, 2nd Cadence Setty, 3rd Natalie Bauer, 4th Lynnea Dean, 5th Zoey Zurface, 6th Olivia Walker, honorable mention Molly Ford

Junior Division, Intermediate — 1st Abbi Battrell, 2nd Liberty Walker

Overall Junior — Abbi Battrell (State Fair participant)

—————————————————————————————————-

Sewing Challenge results

Beginner | elastic waist casing — 1st Mercy Persing of the Sew Grate 4-H Club, 2nd Jenna Hanlon of the Clinton County Freedom Riders 4-H Club

Intermediate | understitching — 1st Honor Persing of the Sew Grate 4-H Club

Advanced | French seam — 1st Kelly Deatherage of the Clinton County Cookie Cutters 4-H Club, tie for 2nd Jocelyn Burton of the Clinton County Cookie Cutters 4-H Club, and Allie Garnai of the 4H Fun Bunch Club

Cash awards were provided by the Settlemyre Seed Company.

Cooking Challenge results

Beginner | patriotic fruit torte — 1st Jozie Jones, 2nd Brooklyn Niemeyer, tied for 3rd Jenna Hanlon and Mercy Persing

Prize provided by Chuck and Susan Morris, and the cash awards provided by the Clinton County Cookie Cutters 4-H Club.

Cloverbud | sweet treat tortillas — Participants included Rosie Hall, James Schultz, Gabe Stewart, Nathan Chaney, Jackson Meisterhans, Elaine Schumm, Elizabeth Smith, Carlie Panetta, Natalie Medley, Trinity Medley, Bryce Watson, Wade Smith and Jenny Anderson

—————————————————————————————————-

Goat Breeding Show results

At the Goat Breeding Show, Andrew Davis exhibited the grand champion meat production doe, while Lauren Davis showed the reserve champion meat production doe.

Then in the Dairy Goat Show, MacKenzie Osborne had the grand champion dairy goat, and Kaylashae Moore exhibited the reserve champion dairy goat.

And in the goat breeding showmanship contest, Kelsey Smith earned the title of breeding goat showman of showmen.

Below are the results of the various classes in the meat production doe category. Exhibitors are listed in the order of their finish, with the exhibitor named first placing first, the exhibitor named second placing second, and so on.

For meat production doe kid, 3-6 months — Kelsey Smith, JD Duncan, Korie White, Timothy Wright, Timothy Ritchey, Matthew Ritchey, Shaleigh Duncan, Paul McKnight

For meat production doe kid, 6-9 months (group one) — Andrew Davis, Taylor Barton, Cassie Parks, Kolton Smith, Katie Hughes, JD Duncan

For meat production doe kid, 6-9 months (group two) — Lauren Davis, Kelsey Smith, Shaleigh Duncan, Shane W. Maxfield, Brooklyn Niemeyer, Andrew Russell

For meat production doe kid, 9-12 months — Cassie Parks, Taylor Colwell

Andrew Davis captured the top spot for the overall doe kid division, and Lauren Davis came in second place.

For meat production intermediate doe, 12-16 months — Kelsey Smith, Nikita White, Taylor Colwell, Katie Curry

For meat production intermediate doe, 16-20 months — Lauren Davis, Taylor Colwell, Alex Wiget, Hanna Lunsford, Korie White, Kelsey Smith, Haley Poynter, Brooklyn Niemeyer, Kylie Price

For meat production intermediate doe, 20-24 months — Taylor Colwell, Timothy Wright

Lauren Davis exhibited the overall doe intermediate division, and Taylor Colwell’s entry received second.

For meat production senior doe, 24-36 months — Cassie Parks, Lauren Davis, Taylor Colwell, Samantha Bronson

For meat production senior doe, 36-months-plus — Andrew Davis, Hanna Fosbrink, Gabby Whittenburg

Andrew Davis exhibited the overall doe senior division, and Cassie Parks had the second best overall doe senior division.

Below are the results of the various classes in the Dairy Goats Show.

For dairy senior kid doe — Jenna Eichmann, Joey Eichmann

For dairy dry yearling — Kaylashae Moore, Kennedy Moore

For dairy milker (2 years old) — Kaylashae Moore, Lauren Davis

For dairy senior dry doe — MacKenzie Osborne, Lauren Davis, Kaylashae Moore, Kennedy Moore

Makayla Thomason’s goat got first place among fiber goats, while Holly Christensen’s entry received second place.

In the goat breeding showmanship contest, there were two groups of senior division showmen.

For goat breeding showmanship, senior division (group one) — Andrew Davis, Cassie Parks, Kaylashae Moore, Katie Hughes, Shane W. Maxfield, Timothy Ritchey

For goat breeding showmanship, senior division (group two) — Kelsey Smith, Lauren Davis, Kylie Price, Korie White, Haley Poynter, Matthew Ritchey, Holly Christensen, Timothy Wright

The judge selected Kelsey Smith as senior showman.

For goat breeding showmanship, intermediate division — MacKenzie Osborne, Andrew Russell, Jenna Eichmann, Kolton Smith

Accordingly, MacKenzie Osborne is intermediate showman.

For goat breeding showmanship, junior division — Shaleigh Duncan, Makayla Thomason, Kennedy Moore, Brooklyn Niemeyer, James Duncan, Taylor Colwell

Hence, Shaleigh Duncan is junior showman.

For goat breeding showmanship, beginner division — Niki White, Katie Curry, Taylor Barton, Paul McKnight, Joey Eichmann

Thus, Niki White is beginner showman.

—————————————————————————————————-

Garden tractor pull

In the garden tractor pull held on the first Saturday at the 2016 Clinton County Fair, many of the youths’ vehicles bore names, including Mad Dog, Big Dog, Pulldog, Hurricane Tucker, Little Stars Pulling Team and Cruisin Rooster.

Below are results in the various classes obtained at the event tent where the results and trophies were kept. The pullers are listed in the order of their finish, with the puller named first placing first, the puller named second placing second, and so on. The spellings for names were obtained at the event tent.

Box Stock 1100 — Shaley Earley, Natalie Kerns, Delaney Schnieder, Dalton Earley, Brody Webb, Isabel Hale, Sadie Kerns

Super Stock 1050 — Ted Kerns

Stock Alt. Class — Kalem Kelly

Sport Stock 1050 — Steve Soale

Stock Alt. 1100 — Kalem Kelly

Box Stock Kids 1050 — Delaney Schnieder, Dalton Earley, Brody Webb, Shelby Newton, Natalie Kerns, Adron Hale, Eli Calwell

Box Stock Open 1050 — Isabel Hale, Natalie Kerns, Sadie Kerns, Shane Earley

The event trophies were sponsored by Buckeye Application Sales & Service, Trusty Insurance Agency, the David Dillion Family, the Tim Kerns Family and the Ted Kerns Family.

—————————————————————————————————-

Antique tractor pull

The antique tractor pull, held on the first Saturday of the 2016 Clinton County Fair, drew participants along with their vintage tractors to the pulling track near the grandstand.

Below are the class results obtained at the announcer’s stand. The pullers are listed in the order of their finish, with the puller named first placing first, the puller named second placing second, and so on.

Class 1: One plow new light 3,500 pounds — Mike Lumley of Clarksville, David Trivet of Midland

Class 2: One plow new 4,500 pounds — Gene Rolke of Loveland, Chris Rolke of Goshen, Russ Rolke of Batavia, Jim Hurst of Goshen, Jonathan Trivett of Blanchester

Class 3: Two plow old 5,500 pounds — Chris McClain of Sabina, Chris Harper of Clarksville, Brad Harper of Clarksville, Jeff Rodgers of Midland, Storm Ratliff of Washington Court House

Class 4: Two plow new light 5,000 pounds — Pat Panetta of Midland, Earl Davis of Cedarville, Earl Davis of Cedarville, Nick Stroud of Midland

Class 5: Two plow new 6,000 pounds — Pam VanHoose of Wilmington, John Roberts of Wilmington, Glenn Williams of Maineville, Jason Rodgers of Midland

No class 6

Class 7: Three plow new light 6,000 pounds — Mike Wiederhold of Blanchester, Lester Davis of Cedarville, Devin Dawson of Waynesville, Devin Dawson of Waynesville

Class 8: Three plow new 7,000 pounds — Jason Rodgers of Midland, Jason Rodgers of Midland, Dustin Harper of Clarksville

Class 9: Four plow new 9,000 pounds — Lester Davis of Cedarville, Jim Hurst of Goshen, Jason Rodgers of Midland

Class 10: One plow double-tree 9,000 pounds — team of Gene and Ron Rolke of Loveland, team of Russ Rolke of Batavia and Chris Rolke of Loveland

Class 11: Two plow new light double-tree 10,000 pounds — team of Thomas and Nick Stroud of Midland, team of Earl Davis and Earl Davis Jr. of Cedarville, team of Joe and Jeff Wells of Fayetteville

Class 12: Two plow double-tree 12,000 pounds — team of Jeff and Jason Rodgers of Midland, team of Russ Rolke of Batavia and Glen Williams of Maineville, team of Rachael Harper of Circleville and Pam VanHoose of Wilmington

Class 13: Three plow new light double-tree 12,000 pounds — team of Mark and Devin Dawson of Waynesville, team of Phil Trivett of Midland and John Pierson of Midland

Class 14: Three plow double-tree 14,000 pounds — team of Heather and Tom Beiting of Sabina, team of Nick Rodgers of Fayetteville and Dick Smith of Lebanon, team of Chris and Dustin Harper of Clarksville

The trophies for the antique tractor pull were sponsored by Crop Production Services, Midland.

—————————————————————————————————-

Results from Pygmy Goat Show

Below are the results of the various classes in the Pygmy Goat Show. Exhibitors are listed in the order of their finish, with the exhibitor who placed first named first, the exhibitor who placed second named second, and so on.

Pygmy wethers 3 to 6 months — Erin Wilson, Jozie Jones

Pygmy wethers 6 to 12 months — Haley Poynter

Pygmy wethers 12 months to 3 years — Jozie Jones, Cheyenne Rhodes, Erin Wilson, Cheyenne Strider

Pygmy wethers 3 years and older — Makayla Thomason, Savannah Rhodes, Christopher Zimmerman, Elijah Mabry, Cheyenne Strider

Champion pygmy wether 12 months to 3 years — Jozie Jones

Reserve champion pygmy wether 12 months to 3 years — Cheyenne Rhodes

Pygmy doe 3 to 6 months — Erin Wilson, Makayla Thomason, Felicity Richardson, Jillian Richardson

Pygmy doe 6 to 12 months — Erin Wilson

Pygmy doe 12 months to 3 years — David Poynter, Jozie Jones, Erin Wilson, Savannah Rhodes, Haley Poynter, Cheyenne Rhodes

Pygmy doe 3 years and older — David Poynter, Savannah Rhodes, Erin Wilson, Cheyenne Rhodes, Felicity Richardson, Christopher Zimmerman

Champion pygmy doe — David Poynter

Reserve champion pygmy doe — David Poynter

Pygmy mother/kid class — Erin Wilson, Jozie Jones, Cheyenne Rhodes

Pygmy showmanship senior — Savannah Rhodes, Cheyenne Rhodes, David Poynter, Erin Wilson, Jillian Richardson, Elijah Mabry

Senior pygmy showman — Savannah Rhodes

Junior pygmy showmanship — Jozie Jones, Makayla Thomason, Cheyenne Strider, Lauren Potts

Junior pygmy showman — Jozie Jones

Pygmy showman of showmen — Savannah Rhodes

—————————————————————————————————-

Clothing results

Below are the results of the various classes in the clothing judging. Participants are listed in the order of their finish, with the entrant who placed first named first, the participant who placed second named second, and so on.

Accessories for Teens Beginner — Courtney Parker

Fun With Clothes Beginner — Lisbon Smith

Sew Fun Beginner — Melanie Harner, Delaney Warnock

Sundresses and Jumpers Beginner — Jenna Allemang, Jenna Hanlon, Kensey Parker, Mercy Ann Persing

Clothing Overall Beginner — Kelly Carpenter

Active Sportswear Intermediate — Kelly Carpenter

Clothing for Middle School Intermediate — Maddie Brausch, Savannah Henderson

Clothing Overall Intermediate — Liza Duncan

Loungewear — Diamond Carpenter, Dylan Klingensmith

Shopping Savvy — Liza Duncan, Paige Bryant, Paige Wood, Kari Cragwall, Lily Collins

Clothing for Your Career Advanced — Jocelyn Burton

Dress Up Outfit Day Wear Advanced — Allie Garnai

Creative Costumes Advanced — Bridgette Thompson

Look Great for Less Advanced — Carrie Robinson, Heather Hurtt, Rachel Billups

Outerwear for Anywhere Advanced — Kelly Deatherage

Advanced Clothing Overall — Bridgette Thompson

Sewing with Suede — Courtney Parker

Overall Modeling Awards Advanced — Kelly Deatherage; Intermediate — Lily Collins; Beginner — Diamond Carpenter

Clinton County Homemaker Award — Dylan Klingensmith

—————————————————————————————————-

Results from Market Lamb Show

Below are the results of the various classes in the Market Lamb Show.

Homegrown — 1st Ian Heeg, 2nd Lane Heeg, 3rd Savannah Miller, 4th Madeline Groen, 5th Gracie McCarren, 6th Justin Arnold

Champion Homegrown — Ian Heeg

Reserve Homegrown — Lane Heeg

Grand Champion Market Lamb — Dakota Collom

Reserve Champion Market Lamb — Andrew Davis

3rd Overall Market Lamb — Mason Snyder

4th Overall Market Lamb — Hailey Fugate

5th Overall Market Lamb — Cami Reveal

Outstanding Market Lamb Exhibitor Senior — Shelby Williams

Outstanding Market Lamb Exhibitor Junior — Devon Snyder

Market Class 1 — 1st Devon Snyder, 2nd Jordan Collom, 3rd Becca Jenkins, 4th Phoenix Rensing, 5th Shelby Williams, 5th Dylan Arnold

Class 2 — 1st Andrew Davis, 2nd Kaydence Beam, 3rd Jordan Collom, 4th Gracie Wallen, 5th William Hildebrandt, 6th Sara Ross

Class 3 — 1st Dakota Collom, 2nd Devon Snyder, 3rd Gabi Croghan, 4th Dylan Arnold, 5th Gracie Wallen, 6th Emma Simpson

Class 4 — 1st Shelby Williams, 2nd Blake Coffman, 3rd Ian Heeg, 4th Taylor Spence, 5th Madeline Groen, 6th Joey Gray

Class 5 — 1st Madison Gilbert, 2nd Savannah Miller, 3rd Gracie McCarren, 4th Gabi Croghan, 5th Henry Hildebrandt, 6th Blake Williams

Class 6 — 1st Mason Snyder, 2nd Savannah Miller, 3rd Lane Heeg, 4th Kaydence Beam, 5th Ian Heeg, 6th Nathan Foster

Class 7 — 1st Craig Schiff, 2nd Matthew Younker, 3rd Shelby Williams, 4th William Hildebrandt, 5th Sara Ross, 6th Lane Heeg

Class 8 — 1st Henry Hildebrandt, 2nd Casey Kingsland, 3rd Taylor Spence, 4th Brighton Morris, 5th Becca Jenkins, 6th Matthew Younker

Class 9 — 1st Andrew Davis, 2nd Cami Reveal, 3rd Gabi Croghan, 4th Mason Snyder, 5th Becca Jenkins, 6th Madison Gilbert

Class 10 — 1st Hailey Fugate, 2nd Kaydence Beam, 3rd Hailey Fugate, 4th Anne Thompson, 5th Madison Gilbert, 6th Anne Thompson

—————————————————————————————————-

Results in market lamb showmanship

Below are the results of the various classes in market lamb showmanship. Exhibitors are listed in the order of their finish, with the entrant who placed first named first, the participant who placed second named second, and so on.

Market Lamb Showman of Showmen — Madison Gilbert

Market Lamb Showmanship Sweepstakes Representative — Craig Schiff

Market Lamb Showmanship Senior Age 18 — Andrew Davis, Cameran Reveal, Madeline Groen, Shawnee Gudorf, Taylor Spence, Savannah Miller

Market Lamb Showmanship Senior Age 17 — Becca Jenkins, Emma Mathews, Josh Jones

Market Lamb Showmanship Senior Age 16 — Shelby Williams, Matthew Younker, Joey Gray, Lane Heeg, Katelyn Jordan, Aridessa Robertson

Market Lamb Showmanship Senior Age 15 — Ian Heeg , Brighton Morris, Ariana Schroeder

Market Lamb Showmanship Senior Age 14 — Craig Schiff, Mason Snyder, Gracie McCarren, Hailey Fugate, Paris Eades, Mariah Reed

Senior Showman — Craig Schiff

Market Lamb Showmanship Intermediate Age 13 — Madison Gilbert, Shelby Robertson, Sarah Ross, Casey Kingsland, Blake Williams, Haley Schroeder

Market Lamb Showmanship Intermediate Age 12 — Gabrielle Croghan, Paige Bowman, Haylee Wright, Peyton Garen, Alyssa Hutchinson, Hunter Wright

Intermediate Showman — Madison Gilbert

Market Lamb Showmanship Junior Age 11 — Blake Coffman, Justin Arnold, Dakota Collom, Emma Simpson, Lexus Reiley, Makayla Thomason

Market Lamb Showmanship Junior Age 10 — Devon Snyder, Jordan Collom, Nathan Foster, Henry Hildebrandt, Bradley Brown, Dylan Arnold

Junior Showman — Blake Coffman

Market Lamb Showmanship Beginner Age 9 — Kaydence Beam, Caleb Brown

Market Lamb Showmanship Beginner Age 8 — William Hilderbrandt, Gracie Wallen, Bailey Todd

Beginner Showman — Kaydence Beam

Sheep Skillathon Results

Senior — 1st Andrew Davis, 2nd Shelby Williams, 3rd Erin Wilson, 4th John Stewart, 5th Matthew Ritchey

Junior — 1st Jaden Snyder, 2nd Tristen Eades, 3rd Diamond Carpenter, 4th Aidan Hester, 5th Shaleigh Duncan

—————————————————————————————————-

Results from Swine Breeding Show

Below are the results of the various classes in the Swine Breeding Show. Exhibitors are listed in the order of their finish, with the exhibitor who placed first named first, the exhibitor who placed second named second, and so on.

Grand Champion Purebred Duroc — Haley Schneder

Reserve Champion Purebred Duroc — T.J. Parks

Grand Champion Purebred Hampshire — Zach Bernard

Reserve Champion Purebred Hampshire — Denver Bernard

Grand Champion Purebred Yorkshire — Ciarra Cooper

Reserve Champion Purebred Yorkshire — Samantha Achtermann

Grand Champion Purebred Spot — Brynn Abt

Reserve Champion Purebred Spot — Devon Snyder

Grand Champion Purebred Berkshire — Grace Cooper

Reserve Champion Purebred Berkshire — Ciarra Cooper

Grand Champion Purebred Chester — Ciarra Cooper

Reserve Champion Purebred Chester — Tim Wright

Grand Champion Purebred Poland China — Morgan Wiget

Reserve Champion Purebred Poland China — Andrew Davis

Grand Champion Purebred Hereford — T.J. Parks

Reserve Champion Purebred Hereford — Grace Cooper

Grand Champion Purebred Tamworth — Tim Wright

Grand Champion Purebred Overall — Haley Schneder

Reserve Champion Purebred Overall — Brynn Abt

December Purebred Duroc — Hanna Lunsford, Hanna Lunsford, Alana Smith

December Purebred Hampshire — Holly Bernard, Brent Newman

December Purebred Yorkshire — Matt Younker, Samantha Achtermann, Grace Cooper, Jay Schneder, Hanna Lunsford

December Purebred Spot — Brynn Abt, Madision Abt

December Purebred Berkshire — Grace Cooper, Cassie Parks, Kaitlyn Smithson

December Purebred Chester — Ciarra Cooper

January Purebred Gilt Duroc — Haley Schneder, Mark Stewart, Lauren Davis, Andrew Davis, Gracee Stewart, Alana Smith

January Purebred Gilt Yorkshire — Ciarra Cooper, Samantha Ackermann, Preston Dixon, Cassie Parks, Kolton Smith, Dakota Zurface

January Purebred Gilt Spot — Devon Snyder

January Purebred Gilt Berkshire — Ciarra Cooper, Kyle Bryant, Breanna Flint

January Purebred Gilt Poland China — Morgan Wiget, Andrew Davis, Joey Vance, Morgan Wiget, Ciarra Cooper

January Purebred Gilt Hereford — T.J. Parks, Grace Cooper, Alana Smith, Dakota Zurface, Alana Smith

February Purebred Gilt Duroc — T.J. Parks, Cassie Parks, Morgan Wiget, Ciarra Cooper, Zach Bernard

February Purebred Gilt Hampshire — Zach Bernard, Denver Bernard

February Purebred Gilt Yorkshire — Katie Carey, Zach Bernard, Holly Bernard

February Purebred Gilt Spots — Cassie Parks

February Purebred Gilt Chester — Tim Wright, Tim Wright

February Purebred Gilt Tamworth — Tim Wright

Grand Champion Crossbred Overall — Brynn Abt

Reserve Champion Crossbred Overall — Cameron Collett

January Crossbred Gilt Class 1 — T.J. Parks, Zach Bernard, Cameron West, Ciarra Copper, Bryant Pinkerton, Harley Flint

January Crossbred Gilt Class 2 — Carlie Ellis, Denver Bernard, Kolton Smith, Grace Cooper, Megan Honeycutt, Melanie Harner

February Corssbred Gilt Class 1 — Cameron Collett, Breanna Flint, Brinli Crosley, Carter Carey, Zach Dillow

February Crossbred Gilt Class 2 — Brynn Abt, Jason Geer, Peyton Vest, Harley Flint, Mikala Hatfield, Justin Beekman

For swine breeding showmanship:

Senior Breeding Showmanship Age 14 and Older — T.J. Parks, Andrew Davis, Lauren Davis, Cassie Parks, Matt Younker, Grace Cooper

Junior Breeding Showmanship Age 13 and Younger — Haley Schneder, Devon Snyder, Carlie Ellis, Gracee Stewart, Harley Flint, Preston Dixon

—————————————————————————————————-

Results from Market Poultry Show

Below are the results of the various classes in the Market Poultry Show. Exhibitors are listed in the order of their finish, with the exhibitor who placed first named first, the exhibitor who placed second named second, and so on.

Grand Champion Meat Roaster — Bryant Bergefurd

Reserve Champion Meat Roaster Brady Bergefurd

Meat Roasters Class 1 — Hailey Fugate, Kari Snyder, Ian Dalton, Logan Fugate, Madison Gudorf, Trey Brewer

Meat Roasters Class 2 — Ethan Lakes, Emma Riddle, Caleb Cox, Peyton Brewer, Kyle Adams, Cody Scheadler

Meat Roasters Class 3 — Willie Hadley, Wade Hughes, Alyssa Hutchinson, Koltyn Hughes, Morgan Keech, Janell Dean

Meat Roasters Class 4 — Dirk Rinehart, Cameron Berrin, Ethan Mclarty, Heather Hurtt, Lindsay Shell, Lilly Tedrick

Meat Roasters Class 5 — Ava Hester, Jordan-Dale Wiederhold, Sydney Doyle, Autumn Huston, Suzannah Johns, Jakob Hockett

Meat Roasters Class 6 — Bryant Bergefurd, Brady Bergefurd, Mileigh Marshall, Brady Wilson, Myah Jones, Gabe Black

Grand Champion Meat Fryer — Brady Bergefurd

Reserve Champion Meat Fryer — Lindsay Shell

Meat Fryers Class 1 — Lindsay Shell, Jillian Richardson, Joey Eichmann, Isaiah Conover, Shelbie Panetta, Kennedy Moore

Meat Fryers Class 2 — Brady Bergefurd, Brelee Arehart, Aidan Hester, Bryant Bergefurd, Bryah Arehart, Ava Hester

Grand Champion Meat Pen of Three — Gabe Black

Reserve Champion Meat Pen of Three — Brady Wilson

Meat Pen of Three Class 1 — Bryah Arehart, Logan Adams, Heather Hurtt, Kolton Hughes, Brooklyn Niemeyer, Caitlyn Lakes

Meat Pen of Three Class 2 — Gabe Black, Ethan Hughes, Willie Hadley, Ian Dalton, Jakob Blevins, Mitchell Thatcher

Meat Pen of Three Class 3 — Wade Hughes, Caleb Cox, Dustin Harper, Emma Riddle, Madison Gudorf, Brelee Arehart

Meat Pen of Three Class 4 — Brady Wilson, Alyssa Hutchinson, Ethan Lakes, Cameron Berrien, Jenna Eichmann, Joey Eichmann

Meat Pen of Three Class 5 — Kyle Adams, Trey Brewer, Charles Pell, Taylor Thatcher, Bradenna Arehart, Hailey Fugate

—————————————————————————————————-

Results from Poultry Showmanship

Below are the results of the various classes in the Poultry Showmanship event. Exhibitors are listed in the order of their finish, with the exhibitor who placed first named first, the exhibitor who placed second named second, and so on.

Senior Showmanship — Taylor Thatcher, Bryant Bergefurd, Matthew Ritchey, Hailey Fugate, Owen Dalton, Ethan Lakes

Intermediate Showmanship — Aiden Hester, Myah Jones, Alyssa Hutchinson, Shelby Robertson, Caleb Cox, Olivia Wood

Junior Showmanship — Madison Gudorf, Caitlyn Lakes, Jozie Jones, Ava Hester, Dirk Rinehart, Ian Dalton

Beginner Showmanship — Logan Fugate, Gabe Black, Regan Harris, Joey Eichmann, Sydney Doyle, Madison Harris

—————————————————————————————————-

Family and Consumer Science Awards Program

The following awards were presented at the Clinton County Fair’s Family and Consumer Science Program on July 12.

Beginner Cooking Category

Let’s Start Cooking — 1st Kensey Parker, 2nd Ashlei Hatfield, 3rd Courtney Bauer, 4th Ashley Doyle

Sports Nutrition I: On Your Mark! — 1st MacKinzie Miller

Intermediate Cooking Category

Grill Master — 1st Drake Bennett

Let’s Bake Quick Breads — 1st Emily Brausch

Party Planner: a 4-H Guide to Quality Cooking — 1st Jenna Hanlon, 2nd Lily Collins

Racing the Clock to Awesome Meals — 1st Allie Houseman, 2nd Mercy Persing

Star-Spangled Foods — 1st Brooklyn Hamilton, 2nd Brandon Vaughn, 3rd Zachary Plymale

Advanced Cooking Category

The Global Gourmet — 1st Barek Bennett, 2nd Makayla Henry

Age-based Overall Winners

Beginner — Jenna Hanlon

Intermediate — Barek Bennett

Advanced — Allie Houseman

Age Based Best of Class Winners

Beginner Best of Food Presentation — Mackinzie Miller; Beginner Best of Knowledge — Mercy Persing; Beginner Best of Menu — Kensey Parker; Beginner Best of Personal Qualities — Drake Bennett; Beginner Best of Table Setting — Kensey Parker

Intermediate Best of Food Presentation — Lily Collins; Intermediate Best of Knowledge — Barek Bennett; Intermediate Best of Menu — Barek Bennett; Intermediate Best of Personal Qualities — Lilly Collins; Intermediate Best of Table Setting — Barek Bennett

Advanced Best of Food Presentation — Emily Brausch; Advanced Best of Knowledge — Allie Houseman; Advanced Best of Menu — Allie Houseman; Advanced Best of Personal Qualities — Brandon Vaughn; Advanced Best of Table Setting — Makayla Henry

Locally Grown Award — 1st Emily Brausch, 2nd Drake Bennett

Cooking with Pork Award — 1st Jenna Hanlon

Family History Treasure Hunt, Junior — 1st Honor Persing, 2nd Kaleigh Lewis, 3rd Mikala Hatfield

Family History Treasure Hunt, Senior — 1st Hannah Gaines

Your First Home Away From Home — 1st Tori Kocher

Adventures in Home Living — 1st Owen Goodwin

Makeover My Space — 1st Tori Kocher, 2nd Jennifer Callewaert, 3rd Emma Bryant

Special Family and Consumer Science Award — 1st Owen Goodwin

Best Overall Special Emphasis Award — 1st Hannah Gaines

You’re the Athlete — 1st Kelly Carpenter

Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry — 1st Isaac Burden

Electric Radio Controlled Vehicles — 1st Ricky Walker

Alcohol & Drug Abuse — 1st Tori Kocher

Horseless Horse — 1st Carolyn Koch, 2nd Emma Hatfield, 3rd Nikita White

Leadership Roadtrip | Where are you Going? — 1st Nathan Stewart

My Favorite Things (Collectibles) — 1st Kaden Kimple

The Laundry Project — 1st Jenna Hanlon

Basic Archery — 1st Evan Stewart, 2nd Cody Chaney, 3rd Jacob Schultz

Beekeeping — 1st Grant Bauer

Explore the Outdoors — 1st Luke Goodwin

Natural Resources — Fishing Beginner — 1st Kaden Lewis

Natural Resources | Fishing Intermediate — 1st Kamrin Debord, 2nd Autumn Smith

Safe Use of Guns — 1st Dylan Piatt

Teaming with Insects, Level I — 1st Jonathan Anderson

Natural Resources Overall Award — 1st Evan Stewart

Robotics 1 with LEGO-EV3 — 1st Dirk Rinehart

Rockets Away 501 — 1st Isaac Burden

STEM Overall Jr — 1st Dirk Rinehart

Self Determined Overall Junior — 1st Caleb Brown, 2nd Tessa Taulbee, 3rd Savannah Henderson, 4th Michael Shobe

Self Determined Overall Senior — 1st Nicholas Lansing, 2nd Heather Hurtt, 3rd Lauren Johnson

Vet Science 1 | From Airedales to Zebras — 1st Danica Henderson, 2nd Carolyn Koch

Welding | Arcs and Sparks — 1st Jackson Schultz

Writing as Art — 1st Averi Vance

—————————————————————————————————-

Junior Fair Crops results

Soybeans One Gallon — 1 Olivia Wood, 2 Hannah Pickering, 3 Jordan Stroud, 4 Dakota Zurface

Hay Mixed — 1 Timothy Wright

Corn One Gallon — 1 Dakota Zurface

Wheat One Gallon — 1 Dakota Zurface

Corn Three Stalks — 1 Dakota Zurface

Soybeans Five Stalks — 1 Dakota Zurface

—————————————————————————————————-

Junior Fair Scrapbooking and Photography results

Focus on Photography Level 1 — 1 Paiton Walker, 2 Nick Sherman, 3 Jacob Lansing, 4 McKenzie Bechelheimer, 5 Timmi Mahanes, 6 Victoria Piatt

Controlling the Image Level 2 — 1 Megan Stotts, 2 Delaney Miller, 3 Madeline Groen, 4 Meredith Robinson

Mastering Photography Level 3 — 1 Claire Greenlees, 2 Katie Glass

Scrapbooking Junior — 1 Jordan Collom, 2 Courtney Parker, 3 Cindy Bauer, 4 Jenna Allemang, 5 Carolyn Koch

Scrapbooking Senior — 1 Hailey Fugate, 2 Janell Dean

—————————————————————————————————-

Junior Fair Vegetable Gardening results

Vegetable Gardening 1 — 1st Madisyn Bayless, 2nd Makayla Cress, 3rd Justin Bauer

Overall Vegetable Gardening — Madisyn Bayless

Vegetable Gardening 1, Senior — 1st Lauren Johnson

How Does Your Garden Grow, Junior — 1st Anna Osborn

How Does Your Garden Grow, Senior — 1st Lauren Johnson

Overall — Anna Osborn

—————————————————————————————————-

Junior Fair Woodworking results

Overall Woodworking — Emily Brausch

Measuring Up, Level 1 — 1 Emmalee Danku, 2 Noah Hamilton, 3 Jonathan Anderson, 4 Dakota Collom, 5 Kamrin DeBoard

Making the Cut Level 2, Junior — 1 Abigail Danku, 2 Brooklyn Hamilton, 3 Colton Doyle, 4 Elijah Danku, 5 Landon Dean

Making the Cut Level 2, Senior — 1 Aridessa Robertson

Nailing It Together Level 3 — 1 Maddie Brausch, 2 Remington Smith, 3 Jacob Richey

Finishing Up Level 4 — 1 Timothy Ritchey, 2 Corey Potts

Woodworking Master — 1 Emily Brausch, 2 Andrew Houseman, 3 Matthew Ritchey, 4 Joshua Ritchey

—————————————————————————————————-

Results from beef showmanship

Below are the placings of participants in the various classes from the Beef Showmanship event.

Overall Beef Showman — Andrew Davis

Sweepstakes Representative — Andrew Davis

Beef Showmanship

Beginner showmanship — 1st Brooklyn Hamilton

Junior showmanship — 1st Caitlyn Lakes, 2nd Taylor Colwell, 3rd Andrew Osborn, 4th Charles Pell, 5th Ashleigh McKnight

Intermediate showmanship — 1st Ashleigh Osborn, 2nd Jacey Woodrum, 3rd Jami Dailey

Senior showmanship — 1st Andrew Davis, 2nd Noah Haines, 3rd Emma Mathews, 4th Caden Stewart, 5th Kaitlyn Smithson, 6th Hannah Barber

Feeder Calf Showmanship

Beginner showmanship — 1st Sydney Schneder, 2nd Bella Earley, 3rd Braxton Starkey

Junior showmanship — 1st Chelsey Zurface, 2nd Kelly Carpenter, 3rd Diamond Carpenter, 4th Steven Collins, 5th Melanie Harner, 6th Taylor Colwell

Intermediate showmanship — 1st Haley Dean, 2nd Alexis Rolf, 3rd Emily Quallen, 4th Rachel Lowe, 5th Jami Dailey

Senior showmanship — 1st Sarah Quallen, 2nd Grace Cooper, 3rd Rachael Billups, 4th Kayla Finch, 5th Sam Osborn, 6th James Hopper

—————————————————————————————————-

Results in Sheep Breeding Show

Below are the results in the various classes at the Sheep Breeding Show.

Grade Ram Lamb — 1st Peyton Garen, 2nd Brighton Morris

Grand Champion Ram — Peyton Garen

Reserve Champion Ram — Brighton Morris

Grand Champion Ewe — Craig Schiff

Reserve Champion Ewe — Gene Hutchinson

Registered AOB White Face Yearling Ewe — 1st Alyssa Hutchinson

Registered AOB Black Face Yearling Ewe — 1st Gene Hutchinson, 2nd Courtney Parker

Registered AOB Black Face Ewe Lamb — 1st Brighton Morris, 2nd Kensey Parker

Grade Yearling Ewe — 1st Hailey Fugate, 2nd TJ Parks, 3rd Peyton Garen, 4th Alyssa Hutchinson

Grade Ewe Lamb — 1st Craig Schiff, 2nd Shelby Williams, 3rd Madison Gilbert, 4th Becca Jenkins, 5th Brighton Morris, 6th Courtney Parker

Breeding Flock — 1st Peyton Garen

Outstanding Breeding Sheep Exhibitor Senior — Shelby Williams

Outstanding Breeding Sheep Exhibitor Junior — Madison Gilbert

Breeding Sheep Showmanship

Sheep Breeding Showman of Showmen — Craig Schiff

Senior — 1st Craig Schiff, 2nd Shelby Williams, 3rd Becca Jenkins, 4th Hailey Fugate, 5th TJ Parks, 6th Brighton Morris

Senior Showman — Craig Schiff

Junior — 1st Madison Gilbert, 2nd Courtney Parker, 3rd Haley Schroeder, 4th Peyton Garen, 5th Alyssa Hutchinson, 6th Gene Hutchinson

Junior Showman — Madison Gilbert

—————————————————————————————————-

Market Goat Show Results

Below are the results from the Market Goat Show and also from Market Goat Showmanship.

Dairy Wether

Champion Dairy Wether — Lauren Davis

Reserve Dairy Wether — Brady Gaddis

Class 1 — 1st Sally Schafer, 2nd Lilly Tedrick, 3rd Jonathon Stewart, 4th Andrew Stewart, 5th Jason Wiget, 6th Ethan Dickey

Class 2 — 1st Lauren Davis, 2nd Brady Gaddis, 3rd Brighton Morris, 4th Samantha Gaddis, 5th Brady Wilson, 6th Hayden Tedrick

Homegrown

Champion Homegrown — Cassie Parks

Reserve Homegrown — Taylor Thatcher

Class 1 — 1st Cassie Parks, 2nd Taylor Thatcher, 3rd Hanna Fosbrink, 4th Kylie Price, 5th Brady Gaddis, 6th Ethan Hughes

Grand Champion Market Goat — Jaden Snyder

Reserve Champion Market Goat — Landree Stump

3rd Overall Market Goat — Shelby Williams

4th Overall Market Goat — Liz Schiff

5th Overall Market Goat — Liz Schiff

Market Class 1 — 1st Gabby Whittenburg, 2nd Mitchell Ellis, 3rd Jakob Blevins, 4th Lydia Kessler, 5th McKinzey DeBord, 6th Kolton Smith

Class 2 — 1st Katie Hughes, 2nd Suzannah Johns, 3rd Aiden Price, 4th Noelie Robertson, 5th Paiton Walker, 6th Alyssa McCune

Class 3 — 1st Logan Fugate, 2nd Kari Snyder, 3rd Noelle Robertson, 4th Samantha Bronson, 5th Hanna Lunsford, 6th Timothy Ritchey

Class 4 — 1st Landree Stump, 2nd Taylor Thatcher, 3rd Taylor Barton, 4th Lydia Kessler, 5th Katie Curry, 6th Katie Jordan

Class 5 — 1st Lydia Kessler, 2nd Terry Parks, 3rd Briana Baird, 4th Logan Fugate, 5th Kelsey Smith, 6th Brandon Vaughn

Class 6 — 1st Alyssa McCune, 2nd Brandon Vaughn, 3rd Landree Stump, 4th Alexa Burkitt, 5th Kylie Price, 6th Lisbon Smith

Class 7 — 1st Taylor Thatcher, 2nd Makayla Seaman, 3rd Katie Curry, 4th Ashley Kinner, 5th Tristen Eades, 6th Jacob Miller

Class 8 — 1st Shelby Williams, 2nd Liz Schiff, 3rd Hanna Fosbrink, 4th Paris Eades, 5th Kari Snyder, 6th Wade Collett

Class 9 — 1st Jaden Snyder, 2nd Shelby Williams, 3rd Cami Reveal, 4th Marci Ellis, 5th Aidan Hester, 6th Ethan Hughes

Class 10 — 1st Liz Schiff, 2nd Kylie Price, 3rd McKenzie McCarren, 4th Brynne Snyder, 5th Mitchell Ellis, 6th Cody Kidd

Outstanding Market Goat Exhibitor Senior — Shelby Williams

Outstanding Market Goat Exhibitor Junior — Jaden Snyder

Market Goat Showmanship

Market Goat Showman of Showmen — Jacob Miller

Market Goat Showmanship Sweepstakes Representative — Jacob Miller

Senior Division

Senior Showman — Jacob Miller

18 year olds — 1st Taylor Thatcher, 2nd Cami Reveal, 3rd Jakob Blevins, 4th Brady Wilson, 5th Lauren Johns, 6th Hanna Fosbrink

17 year olds — 1st Brynne Snyder, 2nd Samantha Gaddis, 3rd Cassie Parks

16 year olds — 1st Kelsey Smith, 2nd Shelby Williams, 3rd Lilly Tedrick, 4th Brandon Vaughn, 5th Lauren Davis, 6th Holly Young

15 year olds — 1st Jacob Miller, 2nd Katie Hughes, 3rd Gabby Whittenburg, 4th Timothy Ritchey, 5th Erin Wilson, 6th Brighton Morris

14 year olds — 1st Gracie McCarren, 2nd Kylie Price, 3rd Paris Eades, 4th Alyssa McCune, 5th Jonathon Stewart, 6th Jillian Richardson

Intermediate Division

Intermediate Showman — Mariah Knowles

13 year olds — 1st Mariah Knowles, 2nd Brian Miller, 3rd Myah Jones, 4th Andrew Russell

12 year olds — 1st Tristen Eades, 2nd Aidan Hester, 3rd Marci Ellis, 4th Kolton Smith, 5th Zachery Vest, 6th Lydia Kessler

Junior Division

Junior Showman — Jaden Snyder

11 year olds — 1st Cody Kidd, 2nd Shaleigh Duncan, 3rd Diamond Carpenter, 4th Taylor Colwell

10 year olds — 1st Jaden Snyder, 2nd Liz Schiff, 3rd Ava Hester, 4th Jozie Jones, 5th Cayden Long, 6th Brooklyn Niemeyer

Beginner Division

Beginner Showman — McKinzey DeBord

9 year olds — 1st McKinzey DeBord, 2nd Wade Collett, 3rd Christopher Stewart, 4th Katie Curry, 5th Joey Eichmann, 6th Logan Fugate

—————————————————————————————————-

Rabbit results: Judging contest

Below are the results of the 4-H rabbit judging contest.

Senior Division — 1st Nicholas Lansing, 2nd (tie) Connor Cook and Olivia Massie, 3rd (tie) Abby Babcock and Tyler Ludwick

Junior Division — 1st Alex Massie, 2nd Autumn Smith, 3rd Shelbie Panetta, 4th Jacob Lansing, 5th Autum Medley, 6th (tie) Daniel Hinkle and Colten Medley

—————————————————————————————————-

Dog Show results

Agility | Standard Course — Bronze medal winners are Ian Schumm, Mitchell Lennon, Madeline Groen, Savannah Henderson, Trenton Brown, Danica Henderson, Cheyenne Strider, Sydney Bennett, Daniel Stevenson, Liberty Walker, Trenton Brown, Caroline Holliday

Agility | Jumpers Course — Gold medal winners are Ian Schumm, Darcie Zeckser, Mitchell Lennon, Madeline Groen, Savannah Henderson, Darcie Zeckser, Danica Henderson, Daniel Stevenson, Liberty Walker, Trenton Brown, and Caroline Holliday. Bronze medal winners are Trenton Brown, Cheyenne Strider and Sydney Bennett.

Agility | Mad-Shape-Dash — Gold medal winners are Mitchell Lennon, Trenton Brown, Darcie Zeckser and Trenton Brown.

Costume class, Senior — 1 Trenton Brown, 2 Ashleigh Taylor, 3 Madeline Groen

Costume class, Intermediate — 1 Delaney Miller, 2 Mitchell Lennon, 3 Savannah Henderson

Costume class, Junior — 1 Ian Schumm, 2 Morgan Riggers, 2 Danica Henderson, 3 Logan Miller, 3 Sydney Bennett, 4 Jonathon Anderson, 4 Caroline Holliday, 5 Daniel Stevenson, 5 Corinn Price

Grooming class, Junior A — 1 Sydney Bennett, 2 Caroline Holliday

Grooming class, Junior B — 1 Danica Henderson, 2 Daniel Stevenson, 3 Logan Miller

Grooming class, Intermediate B — 1 Darcie Zeckser, 2 Mitchell Lennon, 3 Liberty Walker, 4 Delaney Miller, 5 Savannah Henderson, 5 Mariah Knowles

Grooming class, Senior B — 1 Trenton Brown

You & Your Dog, Junior A — 1 Sydney Bennett, 2 Caroline Holliday, 3 Ian Schumm, 4 Corinn Price

You & Your Dog, Junior B — 1 Daniel Stevenson, 2 Danica Henderson, 3 Logan Miller, 4 Jonathon Anderson

You & Your Dog, Intermediate B — 1 Delaney Miller, 2 Savannah Henderson, 3 Mitchell Lennon, 4 Darcie Zeckser, 5 Mariah Knowles, 6 Liberty Walker

You & Your Dog, Senior B — 1 Trenton Brown

Rally, Advanced B — Gold for Trenton Brown; Silver for Savannah Henderson, Ashleigh Taylor

Rally, Novice B — Gold for Darcie Zeckser, Cheyenne Strider, Danica Henderson, Morgan Riggers, Logan Miller, Darcie Zeckser, Trenton Brown; Silver for Daniel Stevenson, Mariah Knowles, Delaney Miller, Jonathon Anderson

Rally, Novice A — Gold for Mitchell Lennon, Liberty Walker, Mitchell Lennon; Silver for Sydney Bennett

Poster, Junior — 1 Corinn Price, 2 Danica Henderson, 3 Sydney Bennett, 4 Daniel Stevenson, 5 Caroline Holliday, 5 Ian Schumm

Poster, Intermediate — 1 Savannah Henderson, 2 Mariah Knowles, 3 Mitchell Lennon, 4 Darcie Zeckser, 5 Liberty Walker

Poster, Senior — 1 Trenton Brown, 2 Ashleigh Taylor

Obedience, Grad Novice A — 1 Madeline Groen

Obedience, Novice B — 1 Trenton Brown, 2 Savannah Henderson, 3 Ashleigh Taylor

Obedience, Pre Novice — 1 Trenton Brown, 2 Darcie Zeckser, 3 Delaney Miller, 4 Mariah Knowles

Obedience, Beginner Novice B — 1 Danica Henderson, 2 Logan Miller, 3 Ian Schumm, 4 Morgan Riggers, 5 Mitchell Lennon, 6 Daniel Stevenson

Obedience, Beginner Novice A — 1 Caroline Holliday, 2 Sydney Bennett, 3 Corinn Price

Obedience, Brace — 1 Trenton Brown

High Point Obedience Score — Danica Henderson

Showmanship, Junior A — 1 Sydney Bennett, 2 Jonathon Anderson

Showmanship, Junior B — 1 Danica Henderson, 2 Morgan Miller, 3 Logan Miller

Showmanship, Intermediate A — 1 Mitchell Lennon, 2 Liberty Walker

Showmanship, Intermediate B — 1 Savannah Henderson, 2 Delaney Miller, 3 Darcie Zeckser, 4 Mariah Knowles, 5 Cheyenne Strider

Showmanship, Senior B — 1 Trenton Brown, 2 Madeline Groen, 3 Ashleigh Taylor

Champion Overall Showmanship — Trenton Brown

Skillathon Awards, Junior A — 1 Caroline Holliday, 2 Sydney Bennett, 3 Corinn Price

Skillathon Awards, Junior B — 1 Danica Henderson, 2 Morgan Riggers, 3 Jonathon Anderson, 3 Daniel Stevenson, 4 Logan Miller, 5 Ian Schumm

Skillathon High Point Junior — Danica Henderson

Skillathon Awards, Intermediate B — 1 Savannah Henderson, 2 Darcie Zeckser, 3 Delaney Miller, 4 Mariah Knowles, 5 Cheyenne Strider

Skillathon High Point Intermediate — Savannah Henderson

Skillathon Awards, Senior B — 1 Trenton Brown, 2 Madeline Groen, 3 Ashleigh Taylor

Skillathon High Point Senior — Trenton Brown

—————————————————————————————————-

Results at the Junior Fair Rodeo

Below are the results of the various competitions in the first-ever Clinton County Junior Fair Rodeo. Participants are listed in the order of their finish, with the participant who placed first named first, the participant who placed second named second, and so on.

Ground Roping 8 to 12 years — Brooklyn Flint, Preston Dixon, Brody Fisher, Grayson Wells, Timmi Mahanes, Luke VanGundy

Ground Roping 13 to 15 years — Caden Stewart, Kari Cragwall, Shylynn Flint, Tony Hopper

Ground Roping 16 to 18 years — Ciarra Cooper, Mark Stewart

Moving Dummy Roping 8 to 12 years — Preston Dixon, Brooklyn Flint, Luke VanGundy, Brody Fisher

Moving Dummy Roping 13 to 15 years — Caden Stewart, Shylynn Flint

Moving Dummy Roping 16 to 18 years — Mark Stewart

Barrels 8 to 13 years — Luke VanGundy, Brody Fisher

Barrels 14 to 18 years — Shylynn Flint, Veronica Ilg

Pole Bending 8 to 13 years — Luke VanGundy

Pole Bending 14 to 18 years — Veronica Ilg, Shylynn Flint

Advanced Dummy Roping 8 to 12 years — Brody Fisher, Brooklyn Flint, Grayson Wells, Preston Dixon/Timmi Mahanas, Luke VanGundy, Caroline Wells

Advanced Dummy Roping 13 to 15 years — Caden Stewart

Advanced Dummy Roping 16 to 18 years — Mark Stewart, Ciarra Cooper

Goat Tying Boys 8 to 12 years — Preston Dixon, Grayson Wells, Luke VanGundy

Goat Tying Girls 8 to 12 years — Timmi Mahanes, Brooklyn Flint, Caroline Wells

Goat Tying Boys 13 to 15 years — Caden Stewart

Goat Tying Girls 13 to 15 years — Shylynn Flint

Goat Tying Advanced Girls 13 to 15 years — Shylynn Flint

Team Roping Moving Dummy Head 8 to 12 years — Brooklyn Flint, Preston Dixon, Brody Fisher

Team Roping Moving Dummy Head 13 to 15 years — Caden Stewart

Team Roping Moving Dummy Head 16 to 18 years — Mark Stewart

Team Roping Moving Dummy Heeling 8 to 12 years — Preston Dixon

Team Roping Moving Dummy Heeling 13 to 15 years — Caden Stewart

—————————————————————————————————-

Results for the Dairy Show

Below are the results from both the Dairy Showmanship Show and the Dairy Show: All Breeds.

Senior Showmanship — 1st Sarah Quallen, 2nd Cheyenne Rhodes, 3rd Emma Mathews, 4th Isaiah Turner, 5th Janell Dean

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st Maggie Mathews, 2nd Emily Quallen, 3rd Elijah Danku

Junior Showmanship — 1st Melanie Harner, 2nd Kailyn Mason, 3rd Ethan Gibson, 4th Dallas Harner, 5th Steve Collins

Beginner Showmanship — 1st Emmaline Danku, 2nd Robert Harner, 3rd Benjamin King

Showman of Showmen — Sarah Quallen

Class One: Spring Calf

Holstein — 1st Maggie Mathews, 2nd Emily Quallen

Brown Swiss — 1st Sarah Quallen, 2nd Emily Quallen, 3rd Robert Harner

Ayrshire — 1st Maggie Mathews

Class Two: Winter Calf

Holstein — 1st Emily Quallen, 2nd Faith Barmes, 3rd Cheyenne Rhodes, 4th Rachael Doyle, 5th Cora Shattuck, 6th Melanie Harner

Jersey — 1st Janell Dean, 2nd Abbie Danku, 3rd Emmie Danku, 4th Elijah Danku, 5th Benjamin King

Brown Swiss — 1st Sarah Quallen, 2nd Emily Quallen

Ayrshire — 1st Erin Wilson, 2nd Melanie Harner

Class Three: Fall Calf

Holstein — 1st Jakob Hockett, 2nd Maggie Mathews, 3rd Josh Cordy, 4th Cheyenne Rhodes, 5th Shelby Howell, 6th Timothy Rannells

Jersey — 1st Ethan Gibson, 2nd Janell Dean, 3rd Elijah Danku, 4th Abigal Danku

Brown Swiss — 1st Megan Honeycutt

Ayrshire — 1st Emma Mathews

Class Four: Summer Yearling

Holstein — 1st Kori White, 2nd Emma Mathews, 3rd Shauna Fiebing, 4th Ethen McLarty, 5th Destennie Hupp, 6th Kari Cragwell

Jersey — 1st Mariah Johnson King, 2nd Abbie Danku

Class Five: Spring Yearling

Jersey — 1st Mariah Johnson King

Brown Swiss — 1st Dallas Harner, 2nd Sarah Quallen

Class Six: Winter Yearling

Holstein — 1st Maggie Mathews

Brown Swiss — 1st Emily Quallen, 2nd Sarah Quallen

Ayrshire — 1st Maggie Mathews

Class Seven: Fall Yearling

Holstein — 1st Emma Mathew, 2nd Josh Cordy

Jersey — 1st Chloe Mason, 2nd Kailyn Mason

Brown Swiss — 1st Sarah Quallen

Ayrshire — 1st Chloe Mason, 2nd Isaiah Turner

Junior Champion: Holstein — Emily Quallen

Reserve Junior Champion: Holstein — Maggie Mathews

Junior Champion: Jersey — Chloe Mason

Junior Champion: Brown Swiss — Sarah Quallen

Reserve Junior Champion: Brown Swiss — Emily Quallen

Junior Champion: Ayrshire — Emma Mathews

Reserve Junior Champion: Ayrshire — Chloe Mason

Class Eight: Junior 2-year-old cow

Holstein — 1st Maggie Mathews, 2nd Sarah Quallen

Brown Swiss — 1st Emily Quallen

Class Nine: Senior 2-year-old cow

Holstein — 1st Emma Mathews, 2nd Josh Cordy

Jersey — 1st Janell Dean

Ayrshire — 1st Isaiah Turner

Class Ten: Junior 3-year-old cow

Ayrshire — 1st Melanie Harner

Class Eleven: Senior 3-year-old cow

Holstein — 1st Emily Quallen

Ayrshire — 1st Emma Mathews

Class 12: Four-year-old cow

Holstein — 1st Sarah Quallen, 2nd Emma Mathews

Best Udder — 1st Sarah Quallen

Dam and Daughter — 1st Janell Dean

Senior Champion: Holstein — Sarah Quallen

Reserve Senior Champion: Holstein — Emma Mathews

Senior Champion: Jersey — Janell Dean

Reserve Senior Champion: Jersey — Chloe Mason

Senior Champion: Brown Swiss — Cheyenne Rhodes

Reserve Senior Champion: Brown Swiss — Emily Quallen

Senior Champion: Ayrshire — Emma Mathews

Reserve Senior Champion: Ayrshire — Melanie Harner

Supreme Champion: Cheyenne Rhodes

Reserve Supreme Champion: Sarah Quallen

—————————————————————————————————-

Swine showmanship results

Senior Division — 1st place Jay Schneder, 2nd Austin Rolfe, 3rd Avery Wood

Intermediate Division — 1st Gracee Stewart, 2nd Wyatt Riddle, 3rd Madison Bronner

Junior Division — 1st Jessee Stewart, 2nd Haley Schneder, 3rd Delaney Schneder

Beginner Division — 1st Brynn Abt, 2nd Preston Dixon, 3rd Hannah Scott

18 year old — 1st Andrew Davis, 2nd Kaitlyn Smithson, 3rd Ciarra Cooper, 4th Zach Bernard, 5th T.J. Parks, 6th Mark Stewart

17 year old — 1st Cameron West, 2nd Bryant Bergefurd, 3rd Cassie Parks, 4th Kimberly Fisher, 5th Peyton Vest, 6th Anna Keeton

16 year old: (1) — 1st Denver Bernard, 2nd Anne Thompson, 3rd Cameron Collett, 4th Grace Cooper, 5th Andrew Houseman, 6th Alana Smith; (2) 1st — Jay Schneder, 2nd Lauren Davis, 3rd Matt Younker, 4th Kaitlyn Kingery, 5th Zachary Dillow, 6th James Baughman

15 year old — 1st Austin Rolfe, 2nd Haley Conley, 3rd Courtney Smart, 4th Regan Ostermeier, 5th Cameron Smart, 6th Brook Britain

14 year old: (1) — 1st Avery Wood, 2nd Taylor Boeckmann, 3rd Adam Thompson, 4th Breanna Flint, 5th Tony Hopper, 6th Kali Cochran; (2) — 1st Kori Kile, 2nd Samantha Achtermann, 3rd Mason Snyder, 4th Trenton Barber, 5th Sally Schafer, 6th Megan Honeycutt

13 year old: (1) — 1st Carlie Ellis, 2nd Alexis Rolfe, 3rd Gage McConahay, 4th Casey Kingsland, 5th Gage Hamilton, 6th Emma Rumpke; (2) — 1st Wyatt Riddle, 2nd Madison Gilbert, 3rd Holly Bernard, 4th Seth Caldwell Jr., 5th Mason Snow, 6th Harley Flint

12 year old: (1) — 1st Gracee Stewart, 2nd Jami Dailey, 3rd Dawson Conley, 4th Bryant Pinkerton, 5th Joseph Vance, 6th Gabby Croghan; (2) — 1st Mitchell Bean, 2nd Tristen Eades, 3rd Zachary Vest, 4th Mikala Hatfield, 5th Peyton Garen, 6th Rachel Lowe; (3) — 1st Madison Bronner, 2nd Kennedy Thompson, 3rd Madison Abt, 4th Marci Ellis, 5th Maggie Mathews, 6th Maggie Caldwell

11 year old — 1st Delaney Schneder, 2nd Brody Fisher, 3rd McKenna Snow, 4th Kyle Bryant, 5th Zane Panetta, 6th Zach West

10 year old: (1) — 1st Haley Schneder, 2nd Devon Snyder, 3rd Jaden Wilson-Barry, 4th Cooper Rack, 5th Danika Gudorf, 6th Bryston Kingery; (2) — 1st Jessee Stewart, 2nd Kale Boeckmann, 3rd Jaden Snyder, 4th Nathan Ellis, 5th Owen Henson

9 year old: (1) — 1st Brynn Abt, 2nd Emma Riddle, 3rd Aaron Rolfe, 4th Christopher Stewart, 5th Emmy Chambliss, 6th Bryce Huffman; (2) — 1st Hannah Scott, 2nd Hunter Wood, 3rd Kaydence Beam, 4th Wade Collett, 5th Ethan Shepard, 6th McKinzey DeBord

8 year old — 1st Preston Dixon, 2nd Mitchell Ellis, 3rd Sydney Schneder, 4th Jacob George, 5th Lily Stern, 6th Cayden Smith

—————————————————————————————————-

Rabbit Show results

Roasters:

Grand Champion Roaster — Eli Caldwell

Reserve Champion Roaster — Colton Medley

Class One — 1st Autum Medley, 2nd Colton Medley, 3rd Hannah Armstrong, 4th Chloe Caplinger, 5th Ethan Dickey

Class Two — 1st Linna Greene, 2nd Autum Medley, 3rd Cody Crawford, 4th Addi Beckett, 5th Erin Cornwell, 6th Kelli Greene

Class Three — 1st Colton Medley, 2nd Makayla Cress, 3rd Sarah Pell, 4th Grant Bauer, 5th Carson Curless, 6th Kelli Greene

Class Four — 1st Abby Babcock, 2nd Hannah Armstrong, 3rd Linna Greene, 4th Erin Cornwell, 5th Addie Beckett, 6th Makayla Cress

Class Five — 1st Makenzie Phillips, 2nd Hunter Wood, 3rd Hunter Wood, 4th Cody Crawford, 5th Asher Hall, 6th Tye Phipps

Class Six — 1st Eli Caldwell, 2nd Gene Hutchinson, 3rd Morgan Wiget, 4th Timothy Wright, 5th Holly Young, 6th Gene Hutchinson

Single Fryers:

Grand Champion Single Fryer — Duke Beckett

Reserve Champion Single Fryer — Tyler Ludwick

Class — 1st Duke Beckett, 2nd Tyler Ludwick, 3rd Tyler Ludwick, 4th Sydney Leary, 5th Duke Beckett, 6th Eli Caldwell

Commercial Senior Buck — 1st Tyler Ludwick, 2nd Ethan Dickey, 3rd Morgan Wiget, 4th Asher Hall, 5th Erin Cornwell, 6th Hannah Armstrong

Commercial Senior Doe — 1st Hannah Armstrong, 2nd Ethan Dickey, 3rd Paige Bowman, 4th Asher Hall, 5th Kenzie Stinchcomb, 6th Hannah Armstrong

Commercial Junior Buck — 1st Autumn Smith, 2nd Morgan Wiget

Commercial Junior Doe — 1st Morgan Wiget, 2nd Timothy Wright

Fancy Senior Buck — 1st Tye Phipps, 2nd Gene Hutchinson, 3rd Nicholas Lansing, 4th Felicity Richardson, 5th Hailey Stinchcomb, 6th Olivia Massie

Fancy Senior Doe — 1st Tyler Ludwick, 2nd Jacob Lansing, 3rd Asher Hall, 4th Addie Beckett, 5th Sarah Pell, 6th Addie Beckett

Fancy Junior Buck — 1st Carolyn Koch, 2nd Nicholas Lansing, 3rd Carolyn Koch, 4th Hannah Armstrong, 5th Duke Beckett, 6th Alex Wiget

Fancy Junior Doe — 1st Ethan Dickey, 2nd Jacob Lansing, 3rd Carolyn Koch, 4th Carolyn Koch, 5th Hannah Armstrong, 6th Hannah Armstrong

Grand Champion 4-H Rabbit — Morgan Wiget

Reserve Champion 4-H Rabbit — Ethan Dickey

Commercial Doe and Litter:

Class — 1st Duke Beckett, 2nd Sydney Leary, 3rd Tyler Ludwick, 4th Eli Caldwell, 5th Hunter Wood

Fancy Doe and Litter:

Class — 1st Asher Hall, 2nd Alex Wiget, 3rd Conner Cook, 4th Marie Harner, 5th Ethan Dickey, 6th Taylor Price

Senior Showmanship — 1st Ethan Dickey, 2nd Erin Cornwell, 3rd Tyler Ludwick, 4th Olivia Massie, 5th Nicholas Lansing, 6th Sydney Leary

Intermediate Showmanship — 1st Abbey Steed, 2nd Kenzie Stinchcomb, 3rd Marie Harner, 4th Alexis Allen, 5th Tye Phipps, 6th Autumn Smith

Junior Showmanship — 1st Asher Hall, 2nd Quinton Smith, 3rd Alex Massie, 4th Alex Wiget, 5th Colton Medley

Overall Showman of Showmen — Ethan Dickey

Reserve Showman of Showmen — Abbey Steed

Outstanding Barn Award — Ethan Dickey

—————————————————————————————————-

Results from the Beef Show

Dairy Feeder: (1) — 1st Kayla Finch, 2nd Steven Collins, 3rd Jacey Woodums, 4th Rachel Lowe; (2) 1st Diamond Carpenter, 2nd Diamond Carpenter, 3rd Melanie Harner, 4th Jami Dailey, 5th Kelly Carpenter, 6th Maggie Mathews; (3) — 1st Jami Dailey, 2nd Sarah Quallen, 3rd Sam Osborn, 4th Emily Quallen, 5th Rachael Billups, 6th Dallas Harner

Feeder Heifer — 1st Bella Earley, 2nd Sydney Schneder, 3rd Haley Dean, 4th Savannah Miller

Champion Feeder Heifer — Bella Earley; Reserve Champion Feeder Heifer — Sydney Schneder

Feeder Steer: (1) — 1st Taylor Colwell, 2nd Chelsey Zurface, 3rd Noah Haines, 4th Emma Mathews, 5th Ethan Lakes, 6th Caitlyn Lakes; (2) — 1st Haley Dean, 2nd Haley Dean, 3rd Braxton Starkey, 4th Alexis Rolfe, 5th Bella Earley, 6th Tony Hopper

Champion Feeder Steer — Haley Dean; Reserve Feeder Steer — Haley Dean

Grand Champion Feeder Calf — Haley Dean; Reserve Champion Feeder Calf — Haley Dean

Breeding Heifers: AOB (1) — Taylor Colwell; (2) — Ashleigh McKnight; (3) — 1st Andrew Osborn, 2nd Lauren Davis; (4) — 1st Olivia Wood, 2nd Brooklyn Hamilton, 3rd Brooklyn Hamilton, 4th Ashleigh Osborn; (5) — 1st Andrew Davis, 2nd Caitlyn Lakes, 3rd Charlie Pell

Champion AOB — Olivia Wood; Reserve Champion AOB — Brooklyn Hamilton

Crossbred Heifer — 1st Anne Thompson, 2nd Caden Stewart, 3rd Haley Dean, 4th Taylor Colwell, 5th Jamie Dailey

Champion Crossbred Heifer – Anne Thompson; Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer — Caden Stewert

Supreme Heifer — Anne Thompson; Reserve Supreme Heifer — Olivia Wood

Market Beef Dairy Steer — 1st Jami Dailey, 2nd Jami Dailey, 3rd Jacey Woodrum

Champion Dairy Steer — Jami Dailey

Market Steer: (1) — 1st Emma Mathews, 2nd Ashleigh Osborn, 3rd Emma Mathews, 4th Kaitlyn Smithson; (2) — 1st Adam Thompson, 2nd Noah Haines, 3rd Hannah Barber, 4th Andrew Osborn

Champion Market Steer — Adam Thompson; Reserve Champion Market Steer — Noah Haines

Grand Champion Market Beef Project — Adam Thompson; Reserve Champion Market Beef Project — Noah Haines

—————————————————————————————————-

Turkey Show and Showmanship results

Grand Champion Market Turkey — Mitchell Thatcher; Reserve Champion Market Turkey — James Duncan

Bronze Hens: (1) — 1st Marissa Williams, 2nd Jacob Ritchey, 3rd Timothy Richey, 4th Wesley Lunsford, 5th Blake Williams, 6th Josh Jones; (2) — 1st Myah Jones, 2nd Kaydence Beam, 3rd Shaleigh Duncan, 4th Dallas Fyffe, 5th Jakob Blevins, 6th Dallas Fyffe

Grand Champion Bronze Hen — Myah Jones; Reserve Champion Bronze Hen — Kaydence Beam

White Hens — 1st James Duncan, 2nd Jozie Jones, 3rd Chloe Caplinger, 4th Chloe Caplinger, 5th Garrett Davis, 6th Gabby Whittenburg

Grand Champion White Hen — James Duncan; Reserve Champion White Hen — Jozie Jones

Grand Champion Overall Hen — James Duncan; Reserve Champion Overall Hen — Myah Jones

Bronze Toms: (1) — 1st Brianna Baird, 2nd Salesa Fyffe, 3rd Terra Ficke, 4th Madeline Groen, 5th Blake Williams, 6th Marissa Williams; (2) — 1st James Duncan, 2nd Myah Jones, 3rd Jack Whittenburg, 4th Jack Whittenburg, 5th Katie Hottinger, 6th Shaleigh Duncan

Grand Champion Bronze Tom — James Duncan; Reserve Champion Bronze Tom — Myah Jones

White Toms: (1) — 1st Kaydence Beam, 2nd Emma Malone, 3rd Hannah Pickering, 4th Gabby Whittenburg, 5th Brynne Snyder, 6th Cody Chaney; (2) — 1st Mitchell Thatcher, 2nd Taylor Thatcher, 3rd Taylor Thatcher, 4th Mitchell Thatcher, 5th Heather Hurtt, 6th Heather Hurtt

Grand Champion White Tom — Mitchell Thatcher; Reserve Champion White Tom — Taylor Thatcher

Grand Champion Overall Tom — Mitchell Thatcher; Reserve Champion Overall Tom — Taylor Thatcher

Showmanship

Senior — 1st Chloe Caplinger, 2nd Taylor Thatcher, 3rd Heather Hurtt, 4th Madeline Groen, 5th Emma Malone, 6th Timothy Ritchey

Intermediate — 1st Myah Jones, 2nd Cody Chaney, 3rd Evan Stewart, 4th Jacob Ritchey, 5th Jackson Schultz

Junior — 1st James Duncan, 2nd Jozie Jones, 3rd Shaleigh Duncan, 4th Jacob Schultz

—————————————————————————————————-

Fancy Poultry Show results

Overall Best of Show — Sydney Shumaker

Grand Champion Male Bird — Sydney Shumaker

Grand Champion Female Bird — Sydney Shumaker

American Cock — 1st Sydney Shumaker, 2nd Cheyenne Rhodes, 3rd Hailey Fugate, 4th Katie Pittman, 5th Mariah Reed, 6th Alyssa Hutchinson

American Cockerel — 1st Sydney Shumaker, 2nd Korie White

American Hen — 1st Sydney Shumaker, 2nd Nick Sherman, 3rd Erin Wilson, 4th Hailey Fugate, 5th Morgan Wiget, 6th Luke Hughes

American Pullet — 1st Sydney Shumaker, 2nd Logan Shumaker, 3rd Nikita White, 4th Korie White, 5th James Rumpke, 6th Emma Rumpke

Asiatic Cock — 1st Emma Rumpke, 2nd Matthew Ritchey

Asiatic Hen — 1st Morgan Wiget, 2nd Alex Wiget, 3rd Heather Hurtt, 4th Matthew Ritchey, 5th Timothy Wright

Asiatic Pullet — 1st Nick Sherman

Continental Cock — 1st Nikita White

Continental Hen — 1st India Lynch, 2nd Kaydence Beam, 3rd Korie White, 4th Autumn Lynch, 5th Nikita White

Continental Pullet — 1st Luke Hughes, 2nd Samantha Hughes, 3rd Korie White, 4th Nikita White

English Cock — 1st Hailey Fugate, 2nd Katie Pittman, 3rd Hayley Poynter

English Cockerel — 1st Hailey Fugate

English Hen — 1st Alex Wiget, 2nd Madeline Groen, 3rd Brighten Morris, 4th India Lynch, 5th Morgan Wiget, 6th Autumn Lynch

English Pullet — 1st Luke Hughes, 2nd Lacie Henson, 3rd Samantha Hughes, 4th Cheyenne Rhodes, 5th Owen Henson, 6th Matthew Ritchey

Mediterranean Cock — 1st Caitlyn Lakes

Mediterranean Cockerel — 1st Nick Sherman

All Other Standard Breeds (AOSB) Cock — 1st Sydney Shumaker, 2nd Grace Chappie, 3rd Emma Rumpke, 4th Andrew Russell

AOSB Cockerel — 1st Nick Sherman, 2nd J.D. Wiederhold

AOSB Hen — 1st Sydney Shumaker, 2nd Heather Hurtt, 3rd Emma Rumpke, 4th James Rumpke, 5th Jozie Jones, 6th Makayla Thomason

AOSB Pullet — 1st J.D. Wiederhold, 2nd Owen Henson, 3rd Matthew Ritchey, 4th Caitlyn Lakes, 5th Myah Jones

Single Comb Clean Legged Cock — 1st Logan Shumaker, 2nd Sydney Shumaker, 3rd Megan Chappie, 4th Alyssa Hutchinson, 5th Autumn Lynch, 6th Katie Pittman

Single Comb Clean Legged Cockerel — 1st Autumn Lynch

Single Comb Clean Legged Hen — 1st Sydney Shumaker, 2nd Autumn Lynch, 3rd Morgan Wiget, 4th Madeline Groen, 5th Heather Hurtt, 6th Ethan Lakes

Single Comb Clean Legged Pullet — 1st Autumn Lynch

All Other Comb Clean Legged Cock — 1st Sydney Shumaker, 2nd Logan Shumaker, 3rd Logan Fugate, 4th Emma Walker, 5th Madeline Groen

All Other Comb Clean Legged Cockerel — 1st Sydney Shumaker, 2nd Logan Shumaker, 3rd Logan Fugate

All Other Comb Clean Legged Hen — 1st Sydney Shumaker, 2nd Logan Shumaker, 3rd Logan Fugate, 4th Madeline Groen

All Other Comb Clean Legged Pullet — 1st Logan Shumaker, 2nd Logan Fugate, 3rd Anna Jones

Feather Legged Cock — 1st Hailey Fugate, 2nd Korie White, 3rd James Rumpke, 4th Emma Rumpke, 5th Ethan Lakes, 6th Nikita White

Feather Legged Cockerel — 1st Nikita White, 2nd Korie White, 3rd Erin Wilson, 4th Olivia Wood, 5th Larc Wood, 6th Katie Pittman

Feather Legged Hen — 1st Logan Shumaker, 2nd Logan Fugate, 3rd Erin Wilson, 4th Brighton Morris, 5th Korie White, 6th Emma Rumpke

Feather Legged Pullet — 1st Olivia Wood, 2nd Larc Wood, 3rd India Lynch, 4th Nikita White, 5th Korie White, 6th Anna Jones

Rose Comb Clean Legged Cock — 1st Emma Rumpke, 2nd Alyssa Hutchinson, 3rd James Rumpke

Rose Comb Clean Legged Hen — 1st Emma Rumpke, 2nd James Rumpke, 3rd India Lynch, 4th Alyssa Hutchinson

Rose Comb Clean Legged Pullet — 1st Anna Jones, 2nd Maria Jones

Waterfowl Male — 1st Wesley Cragwell, 2nd Mariah Reed, 3rd Dakota Zurface

Waterfowl Female — 1st Wesley Cragwell, 2nd Sydney Shumaker, 3rd Korie White, 4th Dakota Zurface, 5th Mariah Reed

All Other Fowl — 1st Sydney Shumaker, 2nd J.D. Wiederhold, 3rd Alyssa Hutchinson, 4th Emma Walker, 5th Halie Poynter, 6th Matthew Ritchey

Egg Production — 1st Matthew Ritchey, 2nd Sydney Shumaker, 3rd Jozie Jones, 4th Myah Jones, 5th Kaydence Beam, 6th Brighton Morris

Trio — 1st Sydney Shumaker, 2nd Logan Shumaker, 3rd Emma Rumpke, 4th Megan Chappie, 5th Olivia Wood, 6th Larc Wood

—————————————————————————————————-

Market Hog Show results

Grand Champion Crossbred Gilt — Kennedy Thompson

Reserve Champion Crossbred Gilt — Haley Conley

Grand Champion Overall — Gracee Stewart

Reserve Champion Overall — Devon Snyder

Third Place Overall — Brynn Abt

Fourth Place Overall — Kennedy Thompson

Fifth Place Overall — Haley Conley

Sixth Place Overall — Jessee Stewart

Barrows

Class One: Berkshire — 1st Emmy Chambliss, 2nd Kolton Smith, 3rd Hunter Wood, 4th Lindsay Shell, 5th Gabby Drake

Class Two: Duroc — 1st Madison Bronner, 2nd Kimberly Fisher, 3rd Jami Dailey, 4th J.D. Wiederhold, 5th Dakota Zurface, 6th Hanna Lunsford

Class Three: Hampshire — 1st Jessee Stewart, 2nd Holly Bernard, 3rd Zach Bernard, 4th Lacie Henson, 5th Brinli Crosley, 6th Mikala Hatfield

Class Four: Hereford — 1st Timmi Mahanes, 2nd Kaitlyn Smithson, 3rd Katie Carey, 4th Dakota Zurface, 5th Clara Gibson, 6th Melanie Harner

Class Five: Spot — 1st Emma Riddle, 2nd Mason Snyder, 3rd Madison Abt, 4th Joseph Vance, 5th Lindsay Shell,

Class Six: York — 1st Brynn Abt, 2nd Preston Dixon, 3rd TJ Parks, 4th Kori Kile, 5th Ciarra Cooper, 6th Owen Henson

Class Seven: York — 1st Avery Wood, 2nd Jessee Stewart, 3rd Brenton Hamilton, 4th Megan Honeycutt, 5th Kaydence Beam

Champion York – Brynn Abt; Reserve Champion York — Avery Wood

Class Eight: AOB — 1st Danika Gudorf, 2nd Aaron Rolfe, 3rd Ethan Shepard, 4th Jaden Snyder, 5th Carter Carey, 6th Brady Bergefurd

Grand Champion Purebred Barrow — Brynn Abt

Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow — Jessee Stewart

Class Nine: Start Up Program — 1st Slade Wilkin, 2nd Preston Dixon, 3rd Colton McCune, 4th Andrew Houseman, 5th Robert Harner, 6th Jacob George

Class Ten: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Brody Fisher, 2nd Brinli Crosley, 3rd Jacob George, 4th Rachel Lowe, 5th Gage McConahay, 6th Lacie Henson

Class Eleven: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Matt Younker, 2nd Colton McCune, 3rd Mark Stewart, 4th Zane Panetta, 5th Cooper Rack, 6th Mason Snow

Class Twelve: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Adam Thompson, 2nd Mason Snyder, 3rd Robert Harner, 4th Harley Flint, 5th Austin Rolfe, 6th Tristen Eades

Class Thirteen: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Samantha Achtermann, 2nd Aaron Rolfe, 3rd Teddy Murphy III, 4th Madison Abt, 5th Kolton Smith, 6th Shelby Panetta

Division I Champion — Adam Thompson

Division 1 Reserve Champion — Samantha Achtermann

Class Fourteen: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Taylor Boeckmann, 2nd Haley Schneder, 3rd Andrew Stewart, 4th Wyatt Riddle, 5th Brant Crosley, 6th Katelyn Bollinger

Class Fifteen: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Caroline Diels, 2nd Lauren Davis, 3rd Marissa Merriman, 4th Emma Mathews, 5th Breanna Flint, 6th Brooklyn Hamilton

Class Sixteen: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Alexis Rolfe, 2nd Cameron West, 3rd Christopher Stewart, 4th Marissa Williams, 5th Cameron Collett, 6th Dawson Conley

Division II Champion — Alexis Rolfe

Division II Reserve Champion — Cameron West

Class Seventeen: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Marci Ellis, 2nd Caroline Diels, 3rd Kale Boeckmann, 4th Johnathan Stewart, 5th Cooper Rack, 6th Lily Stern

Class Eighteen: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Haley Schneder, 2nd Madison Gilbert, 3rd Carlie Ellis, 4th Austin Bronner, 5th Austin Rolfe, 6th Sally Shafer

Class Nineteen: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Brynn Abt, 2nd Zach Bernard, 3rd Johnathan Stewart, 4th Bryant Pinkerton, 5th Wade Hughes, 6th Kori Kile

Class Twenty: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Mark Stewart, 2nd Wyatt Riddle, 3rd Olivia Wood, 4th Zachary Dillow, 5th Savannah Miller, 6th Ethan Hughes

Division III Champion — Brynn Abt

Division III Reserve Champion — Mark Stewart

Class Twenty-One: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Slade Wilkin, 2nd Regan Ostermeier, 3rd Mitchell Bean, 4th Cameron Smart, 5th Joseph Vance, 6th Wade Collett

Class Twenty-Two: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Gracee Stewart, 2nd Devon Snyder , 3rd Bryant Pinkerton, 4th Megan Honeycutt, 5th Preston Dixon, 6th Jacob George

Class Twenty-Three: Crossbred Barrow — 1st Delaney Schneder, 2nd Trenton Barber, 3rd Zach West, 4th Brook Britain, 5th Gabbi Croghan, 6th Jami Dailey

Division IV Champion — Gracee Stewart

Division IV Reserve Champion — Devon Snyder

Class Twenty-Four: Crossbred Gilts — 1st Matt Younker, 2nd Samantha Achtermann, 3rd Rebekah Sams, 4th Breanna Flint, 5th Harley Flint, 6th Hannah Scott

Class Twenty-Five: Crossbred Gilt — 1st Jay Schneder, 2nd Kaitlyn Smithson, 3rd Ciarra Cooper, 4th Jason Geer, 5th Andrew Stewart, 6th Holly Bernard

Division I Champion — Jay Schneder

Division I Reserve Champion — Kaitlyn Smithson

Class Twenty-Six: Crossbred Gilt — 1st Cameron West, 2nd Cameron Collett, 3rd Andrew Davis, 4th Taylor Boeckmann, 5th Kali Cochran

Class Twenty-Seven: Crossbred Gilt — 1st Denver Bernard, 2nd Zachary West, 3rd Sydney Schneder, 4th Alexa Cochran, 5th Lily Stern, 6th Marissa Williams

Division II Champion — Cameron West

Division II Reserve Champion — Cameron Collett

Class Twenty-Eight: Crossbred Gilt — 1st Cameron Vaughan, 2nd Gracee Stewart, 3rd McKenna Snow, 4th Cameron Smart, 5th Luke Achtermann, 6th Marissa Merriman

Class Twenty-Nine: Crossbred Gilt — 1st Kennedy Thompson, 2nd Brody Fisher, 3rd Carlie Ellis, 4th Christopher Stewart, 5th Kale Boeckmann, 6th Kolton Hughes

Division III Champion — Kennedy Thompson

Division III Reserve Champion — Cameron Vaughan

Class Thirty: Crossbred Gilt — 1st Anne Thompson, 2nd Avery Wood, 3rd McKenna Snow, 4th Gabbi Croghan, 5th TJ Parks, 6th Dawson Conley

Class Thirty-One: Crossbred Gilt — 1st Haley Conley, 2nd Emma Riddle, 3rd Madison Bronner, 4th Gage McConahay, 5th Marci Ellis, 6th Sally Shafer

Class Thirty-Two: Crossbred Gilt — 1st Austin Bronner, 2nd Cassie Parks, 3rd Anna Keeton, 4th Mitchell Ellis, 5th Ian Dalton, 6th Mindy Bean

Division IV Champion — Haley Conley

Division IV Reserve Champion — Anne Thompson

—————————————————————————————————-

Horse Show results

Barrel Racing 14-18 yrs — 1st Tony Hopper, 2nd Sydney Ilg, 3rd Veronica Ilg

Barrel Racing 8-13 yrs — 1st Brody Fisher, 2nd Kaden Kimple

Beginner Showmanship Horse or Pony Western or English, 8-18 yrs — 1st Lani Mayer, 2nd Austin Vinion, 3rd Breckin Harner, 4th Tess Pringnitz, 5th Emmy Chambliss

Beginner WT Ground Poles Horse or Pony Western or English, 8-18 yrs — 1st Emmy Chambliss, 2nd Austin Vinion, 3rd Tess Pringnitz

Beginner WT Barrels Horse or Pony Western or English, 8-18 yrs — 1st Tess Pringnitz, 2nd Emmy Chambliss, 3rd Austin Vinion

Beginner WT Horsemanship Horse or Pony Western or English, 8-18 yrs — 1st Emmy Chambliss, 2nd Lani Mayer, 3rd Tess Pringnitz, 4th Breckin Harner, 5th Austin Vinion

Beginner WT Pleasure Horse or Pony Western or English, 8-18 yrs — 1st Breckin Harner, 2nd Tess Pringnitz, 3rd Lani Mayer, 4th Emmy Chambliss, 5th Austin Vinion

Cross Rail Jumping Horse or Pony 12 inches to 18 inches English attire, 8-18 yrs — 1st Kaden Kimple

Dressage English Horse or Pony, 8-18 yrs — 1st Jenna Hanlon, 2nd Kari Cragwell, 3rd Ashley Julifs, 4th Lauren Johns, 5th Grace Brown, 6th Ashley Julifs

Dressage Western Horse or Pony, 8-18 yrs — 1st Grace Brown, 2nd Emma Malone

Driving Class — 1st Anna Malone, 2nd Emma Malone, 3rd Salesa Fyffe, 4th Braylynn Malone

Driving Reinsmanship — 1st Emma Malone, 2nd Braylynn Malone, 3rd Anna Malone

Easy Gaited Horse Equitation Western or English, 14-18 yrs — 1st Salesa Fyffe

Easy Gaited Horse Equitation Western or English, 8-13 yrs — 1st Morgan Lefeld

Easy Gaited Horse Showmanship Western or English, 14-18 yrs — 1st Salesa Fyffe

Easy Gaited Horse Showmanship Western or English, 8-13 yrs — 1st Morgan Lefeld

Easy Gaited Pleasure Horse or Pony Western or English, 14-18 yrs — 1st Salesa Fyffe

Easy Gaited Pleasure Horse or Pony Western or English, 8-13 yrs — 1st Morgan Lefeld

English Hunt Seat and Saddleseat Pleasure Horse or Pony, 8-13 yrs — 1st Danika Gudorf, 2nd Jenna Hanlon, 3rd Grace Brown, 4th Braylynn Malone, 5th Madison Gudorf

English Hunt Seat and Saddleseat Pleasure Horse or Pony, 14-18 yrs — 1st Kori Kile, 2nd Nicole Longenecker, 3rd Kari Cragwell, 4th Emma Malone, 5th Brooklyn Dobyns, 6th Ashley Julifs

English Hunt Seat Equitation Pony, 8-18 yrs — 1st Madison Gudorf, 2nd Emma Malone, 3rd Braylynn Malone

English Hunt Seat Equitation, 13-15 yrs — 1st Nicole Longenecker, 2nd Kori Kile, 3rd Brooklyn Dobyns, 4th Grace Brown, 5th Kari Cragwell

English Hunt Seat Equitation, 16-18 yrs — 1st Ashley Juilfs, 2nd Marissa Williams, 3rd Lauren Johns

English Hunt Seat Equitation, 8-12 yrs — 1st Jenna Hanlon, 2nd Danika Gudorf, 3rd Madison Gudorf, 4th Kaden Kimple

English Pony Showmanship, 8-18 yrs — 1st Madison Gudorf

English Showmanship, 16-18 yrs — 1st Taylor Thatcher, 2nd Marissa Williams, 3rd Ciarra Cooper, 4th Ashley Julifs, 5th Lauren Johns, 6th Caylee Collins

English Showmanship, 8-12 yrs — 1st Danika Gudorf, 2nd Madison Gudorf, 3rd Jenna Hanlon, 4th Kaden Kimple

English Showmanship, 13-15 yrs — 1st Kori Kile, 2nd Nicole Longenecker, 3rd Brooklyn Dobyns, 4th Grace Brown, 5th Kari Cragwell

Good Grooming, 8-10 yrs — 1st Jenna Hanlon, 2nd Tess Pringnitz, 3rd Austin Vinion, 4th Danika Gudorf, 5th Lynnea Dean, 6th Landon Dean

Good Grooming, 11-13 yrs — 1st Lani Mayer, 2nd Braden Taylor, 3rd Breckin Harner, 4th Kaden Kimple, 5th Braylynn Malone, 6th Madison Gudorf

Good Grooming, 14-18 yrs — 1st Salesa Fyffe, 2nd Halie Harner, 3rd Marissa Williams, 4th Nicole Longenecker, 5th Ashley Juilfs , 6th Emma Malone

Ground Roping, 14-18 yrs — 1st Caden Stewart, 2nd Ciarra Cooper, 3rd Mark Stewart, 4th Tony Hopper

Ground Roping, 8-13 yrs — 1st Grayson Wells, 2nd Caroline Wells, 3rd Timmi Mahanes, 4th Brody Fisher, 5th Preston Dixon

Hunt Seat Equitation OF Horse or Pony, 14-18 yrs — 1st Kari Cragwell, 2nd Sydney Ilg, 3rd Ashley Julifs, 4th Lauren Johns

Hunt Seat Equitation OF Horse or Pony, 8-13 yrs — 1st Jenna Hanlon

Hunter Hack Horse or Pony, 8-18 yrs — 1st Kari Cragwell, 2nd Ashley Juilfs, 3rd Jenna Hanlon, 4th Lauren Johns

Invitational Senior Showmanship 14 yrs and older — 1st Taylor Thatcher, 2nd Kori Kile

Keyhole, 13 yrs and younger — 1st Brody Fisher

Keyhole, 14 yrs and older — 1st Tony Hopper, 2nd Veronica Ilg, 3rd Sydney Ilg

Miniature Horse Showmanship, 8-18 yrs — 1st Emma Malone, 2nd Anna Malone, 3rd Lynnea Dean, 4th Braylynn Malone

Pole Bending, 13 yrs and younger — 1st Brody Fisher, 2nd Kaden Kimple

Pole Bending, 14 yrs and older — 1st Sidney Ilg, 2nd Veronica Ilg, 3rd Tony Hopper

Ranch Pleasure Horse or Pony, 8-18 yrs — 1st Brody Fisher, 1st Nicole Longenecker, 3rd Emma Malone, 4th Grace Brown, 5th Braden Taylor, 6th Salesa Fyffe

Sabina Saddle and Spur Pleasure Class Western or English — 1st Halie Harner, 2nd Nicole Longenecker, 3rd Kori Kile

Showmanship Contest Driving etc., 13 yrs and younger — 1st Brody Fisher

Showmanship Contest Driving etc. 14 yrs and older — 1st Sidney Ilg, 2nd Veronica Ilg

Small Equine Hunter, 8-18 yrs — 1st Emma Malone, 2nd Braylynn Malone, 3rd Anna Malone

Stakes Race 14 yrs and older — 1st Tony Hopper, 2nd Veronica Ilg

Yearling Production Halter, 8-18 yrs — 1st Lauren Johns

Two year old Production Halter, 8-18 yrs — 1st Brooklyn Dobyns

Three year old Production Halter, 8-18 yrs — 1st Salesa Fyffe

Trail Class Horses or Ponies — 1st Nicole Longenecker, 2nd Kori Kile, 3rd Brody Fisher, 4th Grace Brown, 5th Kaden Kimple, 6th Brooklyn Dobyns

Two and Three year old Production Snaffle bit (English or Western) — 1st Salesa Fyffe

Western Horse Showmanship, 8-10 yrs — 1st Danika Gudorf

Western Horse Showmanship, 11-12 yrs — 1st Brody Fisher, 2nd Braden Taylor, 3rd Madison Gudorf

Western Horse Showmanship, 13-14 yrs — 1st Kori Kile, 2nd Brooklyn Dobyns, 3rd Grace Brown

Western Horse Showmanship, 15-16 yrs — 1st Nicole Longenecker, 2nd Halie Harner, 3rd Salesa Fyffe

Western Horse Showmanship, 17-18 yrs — 1st Taylor Thatcher, 2nd Ciarra Cooper, 3rd Marissa Williams, 4th Lauren Johns, 5th Caylee Collins

Western Horsemanship, 11-12 yrs — 1st Brody Fisher, 2nd Braden Taylor

Western Horsemanship, 13-14 yrs — 1st Kori Kile, 2nd Brooklyn Dobyns, 3rd Grace Brown

Western Horsemanship, 15-16 yrs — 1st Nicole Longenecker, 2nd Halie Harner

Western Horsemanship, 17-18 yrs — 1st Marissa Williams

Western Horsemanship, 8-10 yrs — 1st Danika Gudorf

Western Pleasure Horse or Pony, 8-12 yrs — 1st Danika Gudorf

Western Pleasure Horse or Pony, 13-15 yrs — 1st Kori Kile, 2nd Brooklyn Dobyns, 3rd Grace Brown

Western Pleasure Horse or Pony, 16-18 yrs — 1st Halie Harner

Western Pony Showmanship, 8-18 yrs — 1st Madison Gudorf, 2nd Emma Malone, 3rd Landon Dean

Western Riding — 1st Kori Kile

Western Pony Horsemanship, 8-18 yrs — 1st Emma Malone, 2nd Madison Gudorf

Working Hunter OF, 8-18 yrs — 1st Kari Cragwell, 2nd Sidney Ilg, 3rd Jenna Hanlon, 4th Ashley Juilfs, 5th Lauren Johns