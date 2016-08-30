Fire destroys Harlan Twp. barn

A barn at 9012 Morrow-Woodville Road in Harlan Twp. near Clinton County was destroyed by a fire on Saturday afternoon, according to Harlan Twp. Fire Department Chief Andy Mitten. The owner noticed some smoke coming from the structure and called 911, Mitten said. Harlan Township firefighters, who were dispatched, reported heavy smoke visible from their fire station. The barn was heavily involved in fire upon their arrival. The barn contained equipment and vehicles, but fortunately no animals. Fire departments from Blanchester, Wayne Township, Goshen Township, Salem/Morrow and Hamilton Township provided assistance.

