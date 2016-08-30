Several hurt in crash near Blanchester

Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 28 in Harlan Township, Warren County, just west of Blanchester about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Harlan Twp. Fire Department Chief Andy Mitten. He said a Hyundai sedan was eastbound and failed to slow, and rear-ended a Jeep 4X4, which was also confirmed by Lt. Chuck O’Bryon of the Ohio Sate Highway Patrol Lebanon Post, which investigated the accident. A small child and her mother, Amber Newman, 29, of Milford, in the Hyundai, were stabilized at the scene by Harlan Township Life Squad and then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital by University Air Care helicopter, Mitten said. The driver of the Jeep, Michael Boyle, 67, of Martinsville, and passenger Charlene Boyle, 64, were transported to Bethesda North Hospital by Blanchester EMS. The crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles and shut down Route 28 for over an hour.

Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 28 in Harlan Township, Warren County, just west of Blanchester about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Harlan Twp. Fire Department Chief Andy Mitten. He said a Hyundai sedan was eastbound and failed to slow, and rear-ended a Jeep 4X4, which was also confirmed by Lt. Chuck O’Bryon of the Ohio Sate Highway Patrol Lebanon Post, which investigated the accident. A small child and her mother, Amber Newman, 29, of Milford, in the Hyundai, were stabilized at the scene by Harlan Township Life Squad and then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital by University Air Care helicopter, Mitten said. The driver of the Jeep, Michael Boyle, 67, of Martinsville, and passenger Charlene Boyle, 64, were transported to Bethesda North Hospital by Blanchester EMS. The crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles and shut down Route 28 for over an hour. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Blan-crash.jpg Several people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 28 in Harlan Township, Warren County, just west of Blanchester about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Harlan Twp. Fire Department Chief Andy Mitten. He said a Hyundai sedan was eastbound and failed to slow, and rear-ended a Jeep 4X4, which was also confirmed by Lt. Chuck O’Bryon of the Ohio Sate Highway Patrol Lebanon Post, which investigated the accident. A small child and her mother, Amber Newman, 29, of Milford, in the Hyundai, were stabilized at the scene by Harlan Township Life Squad and then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital by University Air Care helicopter, Mitten said. The driver of the Jeep, Michael Boyle, 67, of Martinsville, and passenger Charlene Boyle, 64, were transported to Bethesda North Hospital by Blanchester EMS. The crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles and shut down Route 28 for over an hour. Harlan Twp. FD