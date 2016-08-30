Posted on by

Lap dogs come in all sizes


Wilmington hosted just about any dog breed you can think of — and their owners — over the weekend at the International All Breed Canine Association’s 2016 Summer Eukanuba Sieger show at the Roberts Centre. Pictured, Megan Kimbrel of Indiana with her Great Dane, Anna.


Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

A golden retriever and its owner make the rounds.


Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

Cash, a St. Bernard, gets a touch-up from owner Shirley Wolf of Greenwich, Ohio.


Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

Labrador retrievers are lined up to compete for Best in Class.


Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

Checking out a golden retriever.


Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

Amanda Spencer of Verona, Kentucky assists with the Irish wolfhounds owned by Julie Schaeffer of Fredonia, New York.


Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

The show certainly wasn’t just for large-breed dogs.


Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

Wilmington hosted just about any dog breed you can think of — and their owners — over the weekend at the International All Breed Canine Association’s 2016 Summer Eukanuba Sieger show at the Roberts Centre. Pictured, Megan Kimbrel of Indiana with her Great Dane, Anna.

A golden retriever and its owner make the rounds.

Cash, a St. Bernard, gets a touch-up from owner Shirley Wolf of Greenwich, Ohio.

Labrador retrievers are lined up to compete for Best in Class.

Checking out a golden retriever.

Amanda Spencer of Verona, Kentucky assists with the Irish wolfhounds owned by Julie Schaeffer of Fredonia, New York.

The show certainly wasn’t just for large-breed dogs.

Wilmington hosted just about any dog breed you can think of — and their owners — over the weekend at the International All Breed Canine Association’s 2016 Summer Eukanuba Sieger show at the Roberts Centre. Pictured, Megan Kimbrel of Indiana with her Great Dane, Anna.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0139.jpgWilmington hosted just about any dog breed you can think of — and their owners — over the weekend at the International All Breed Canine Association’s 2016 Summer Eukanuba Sieger show at the Roberts Centre. Pictured, Megan Kimbrel of Indiana with her Great Dane, Anna. Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

A golden retriever and its owner make the rounds.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0153.jpgA golden retriever and its owner make the rounds. Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

Cash, a St. Bernard, gets a touch-up from owner Shirley Wolf of Greenwich, Ohio.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0145.jpgCash, a St. Bernard, gets a touch-up from owner Shirley Wolf of Greenwich, Ohio. Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

Labrador retrievers are lined up to compete for Best in Class.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0156.jpgLabrador retrievers are lined up to compete for Best in Class. Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

Checking out a golden retriever.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0163.jpgChecking out a golden retriever. Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

Amanda Spencer of Verona, Kentucky assists with the Irish wolfhounds owned by Julie Schaeffer of Fredonia, New York.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0140.jpgAmanda Spencer of Verona, Kentucky assists with the Irish wolfhounds owned by Julie Schaeffer of Fredonia, New York. Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal

The show certainly wasn’t just for large-breed dogs.
http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_DSC_0148.jpgThe show certainly wasn’t just for large-breed dogs. Tom Barr | Wilmington News Journal
comments powered by Disqus