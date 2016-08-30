Wilmington police bust suspected trafficker

WILMINGTON — Wilmington police arrested a woman after executing a drug search warrant just after midnight Tuesday.

According to WPD Chief Duane Weyand, the Wilmington Police SWAT team served a search warrant at the residence at 131 Creedon Ave. on suspicion of illegal drug activity.

Upon completion of the search by the Wilmington Detective division, Tanya Nichole Howard, 34, was arrested on drug charges. Charges for trafficking in heroin will be pending lab results and consultation with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, Weyand said.

Howard “is also suspected in stealing thousands of dollars from our local citizens by committing acts of fraud,” Weyand said. “Charges are forthcoming in these cases. If you are a victim of one of these frauds Tanya Howard is suspected of committing and haven’t reported it yet, please contact Det. Scott Baker at 937-382-3833.”

Howard is currently incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail on bond.

If you see suspicious activity or drug related activity, please call 382-TIPS, Weyand added.

Howard http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Tanya-Howard.jpg Howard