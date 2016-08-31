Police: Man dies after killing neighbor at school bus stop

HOLLAND, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who shot a couple, killing a woman, at a school bus stop amid what neighbors called a long-running feud has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Lucas County sheriff’s office says Jimmie Pemberton died Tuesday night at a Toledo hospital, about 12 hours after he shot the couple.

Investigators say Pemberton shot the couple just after they put their children on a school bus. They say he then set fire to their home and shot himself.

Others who live on the street in the village of Holland say there had been a feud between Pemberton and his neighbors.

Authorities say Susan Buchholz died a few hours after the shooting. Daniel Bennett was injured, but his condition hasn’t been released.