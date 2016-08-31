WPD: Bank robber identified, sought

WILMINGTON —Wilmington police are seeking the man they say robbed the First Financial Bank on Fife Avenue Tuesday.

According to Police Chief Duane Weyand, the suspect demanded money and then fled eastbound in the alley.

Through investigation, the police department determined the suspect to be John Dean McKinney, 41, with an at-large arrest.

Weyand said charges were filed Tuesday night; McKinney is wanted on a felony 3 robbery charge.

McKinney is still at-large. If you have any information leading to his arrest, please call 937-382-3833.

McKinney http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_John-Dean-McKinney-1.jpg McKinney