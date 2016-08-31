Doors open to Murphy Theatre

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre will open its doors to the public from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 as part of Ohio Open Doors, a statewide effort in which building and landmark sponsors open their doors for special tours and programs. Join the theater in honoring the history, design, and stories of local buildings and landmarks across the state.

Volunteers will be on hand to offer tours of the theater that will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2018.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson. It has transformed the face of communities from coast to coast, establishing the legal framework and incentives to preserve historic buildings, landscapes and archaeology.

To celebrate, Ohio History Connection has created Ohio Open Doors to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage. The Murphy Theatre is supported in part by the Ohio Arts Council.

The Murphy Theatre is participating in the program to share one of the most beloved treasures of the Wilmington community, a building saved for preservation by concerned citizens and funded today by private donations and membership.

For more information, visit the box office at 50 W. Main St. — open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday — or call 937-382-3643.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_murphy-logo-1.jpeg http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_murphyDoors.jpg