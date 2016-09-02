OVI checkpoint in Highland County tonight

WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post announced Friday that an OVI checkpoint will be held 6-8 pm. in Highland County tonight (Friday) on North Shore Drive near North Beach Road in the Rocky Fork Lake area.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol related injury and fatal crashes.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink,” according to the OSHP. “Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

