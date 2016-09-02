Early hunting seasons for waterfowl to begin in Ohio

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio’s early hunting seasons for waterfowl begin this weekend.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the early seasons for hunting Canada goose and teal begin Saturday.

Canada geese may be hunted from sunrise to sunset beginning Saturday and continuing through Sept. 11. The daily bag limit for Canadian geese is five birds.

Teal may be hunted from sunrise to sunset starting Saturday and continuing through Sept. 18, with a daily bag limit of six birds.

State wildlife officials say possession limits after the second day for teal and Canada geese are three times the daily bag limits.

A summary of Ohio’s hunting and trapping regulations is available where licenses are sold and at the department’s Division of Wildlife offices. The information also can be found on the division’s website.