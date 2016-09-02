Rodger O. Borror Jr. High staff reunites

WILMINGTON — Twenty-one staff members from the “old” Rodger O. Borror Jr. High gathered for a reunion at the home of Helen Dunlap on Saturday Aug. 20. This was the last staff to occupy the building on the hill from Alumni Field.

May of 1993 saw the closing of the nearly 100 year-old building. Most of these teachers transitioned to the “new” middle school in the fall of 1993.

It was a fun night of remembering good times, and storytelling.

Those celebrating were (by name, years in building and position) were: Fred Summers, 61-93, Principal; Roger Sprague, 63-93, Counselor; Art Roberts, 69-93, Industrial Arts; Alma Faye Gilmore, 70-93, Science; Sue Wright, 70-93, Intervention Specialist; Judy Adams, 71-93, Social Studies; Julia Curry, 72-93, Language Arts; Bob Carter, 72-87, Math; Mike Halley, 73-93, Physical Education; Tom Hicks, 77-93, Industrial Arts/Health; Gary Downing, 77-93, Science; Karen Carter, 77-93, Math; Jeff Bourne, 77-93, Science; Terri Hatch, 80-93, Computer Science; Sam Lewis, 80-87, Assistant Principal; Susan Douglass, 81-93, Math; Helen Dunlap, 81-93, Language Arts; Janie Pidgeon, 81-93, Social Studies; Karen Storer, 82-93, Language Arts; Linda Floyd, 84-93, Secretary; and John Gray, 87-93, Math.