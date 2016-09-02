Ohio general election ballots set

COLUMBUS –Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted certified the official form of the 2016 Presidential General Election ballot as required by Ohio law.

FOR US PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT

• Democratic Party: Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine

• Green Party: Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka

• Republican Party: Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence

• Nonparty Candidates: Richard Duncan and Ricky Johnson

• No Designation: Gary Johnson and William Weld

FOR US SENATOR FROM OHIO

• Democratic Party: Ted Strickland

• Green Party: Joseph R. DeMare

• Republican Party: Rob Portman

• Nonparty Candidate: Tom Connors

• Nonparty Candidate: Scott Rupert

FOR CHIEF JUSTICE OF OHIO SUPREME COURT

Full term commencing 1/1/2017

• Maureen O’Connor

FOR JUSTICE OF OHIO SUPREME COURT

Full term commencing 1/1/2017

• Pat Fischer

• John P. O’Donnell

FOR JUSTICE OF OHIO SUPREME COURT

Full term commencing 1/2/2017

• Pat DeWine

• Cynthia Rice

A full list of statewide, congressional, court of appeals, General Assembly and State Board of Education candidates is available for download at http://www.sos.state.oh.us/sos/elections/Voters/whatsontheballot/whatsOnBallot.aspx

Candidates for local office are certified by the county boards of elections. Contact information for the 88 county boards is available online at http://www.sos.state.oh.us/SOS/elections/electionsofficials/boeDirectory.aspx

A list of write-in candidates for President and Vice President of the United States as well as those for the United States Senate is available at http://www.sos.state.oh.us/SOS/Upload/elections/directives/2016/Dir2016-32.pdf

