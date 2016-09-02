More reasons to visit Farm Science Review

I am hopeful we have seen the last of really hot and especially really humid weather. It has almost driven me to wish for snow and that is a bad four letter word because I hate snow. It is just in time as I head to watch the Buckeyes this weekend.

I have tried highlighting many events that are part of the upcoming OSU Farm Science Review Sept. 20-22. It is a great showcase for so many reasons and something for everyone.

This year, Ohio is on track to have a mediocre, at best, grain crop this year, while Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota are all forecast to have record grain yields, according to a grain market expert from The Ohio State University.

One of the daily sessions to attend may be when Matt Roberts, an agricultural economist in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), will offer his 2016 grain market update Sept. 20-21 during Farm Science Review at the “Ask the Experts” Q and A sessions. Roberts will offer his grain market outlook and handle questions on September 20 from 11:20 to 11:40 a.m. and again from 12:20 to 12:40 p.m. On September 21 Roberts again will share his thoughts on the markets from 11:40 a.m. to noon and again from 1:20 to 1:40 p.m.

His focus will be to review national and state grain yields and price outlooks. Roberts has noted that this year is particularly important because the data is quite different between the national picture and what is happening in Ohio, which makes grain marketing locally more complicated. By the time the Farm Science Review is here, Roberts will hopefully have good information about incoming yields from Ohio and to compare to other states as it relates to commodity prices.

The Review offers farmers and other visitors the opportunity to learn about the latest agricultural innovations from experts from the college.

Roberts’ grain marketing update is just one of multiple presentations that will be offered during “Ask the Experts” at the Review. Check out these other topics offered:

• Ohio Cropland Values and Cash Rents

• Avian Influenza

• Working Capital on Ohio Farms

• Busting the Myths of GMOs

• Spread of Zika and Other Diseases

• Veterinary Feed Directive

• Antimicrobial Use and Resistance

• Flying Legal Under the New Drone Laws

• Drinking Raw Milk

• Liquidity and Risk Management: Facts Everyone Should Know

Another area to visit is the Agronomic Crops Demonstration plots where the OSU Agronomic Team will make presentations throughout each day of the review. This area will be located right outside the Review gates B and C, just east of the Review Grounds.

Two areas of focus in this area will deal with nutrient management and soil quality. We all know there is interest in water quality but also soil quality because of efforts to improve soil quality so that water can be better utilized rather than just running off the field.

These demonstration plots illustrate the research the OSU Agronomic Team and others are conducting elsewhere. The team will be able to talk with farmers about what OSU experts are seeing in the research and how the research applies to their operation.

Nutrient management demonstration plots compare the timing and placement of fertilizer and manure applications. Soil quality demonstrations look at various residue, cover crop and additive approaches.

• The Agronomic Crops Demonstrations include:

• Nutrient management demonstrations—timing and placement

• Nutrient management—manure use

• Soybean and corn pests and diseases

• Nitrogen management for corn and soybeans

• Long-term soil quality plots

• Cover crops

• Corn planted into a cover crop

• Herbicide technology plots

• Weed management

• Antique corn plots and the relation to today’s genetically modified crops

Agronomic Crops Presentations will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, and will include:

• Nitrogen management: See crop sensors at work

• On the spray table: Choosing tips for herbicide tolerant crops

• Soil quality sampling and results

• Test your weed Identification skills – Take the weed ID quiz

Sponsored by CFAES, the Review offers visitors some 180 educational presentations and opportunities presented by educators, specialists and faculty from OSU Extension and the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center, which are the outreach and research arms, respectively, of the college

Advance tickets for the Review are $7 and can be purchased at the Clinton County Extension office. Admission at the review will be $10 at the gate. Children 5 and younger are admitted free. Check out more about the Review at fsr.osu.edu.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for 28 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

