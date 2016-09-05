Wilmington police seek escaped inmate

WILMINGTON — Police are seeking a man they say escaped custody Sunday night.

According to a WPD Facebook post, just after 7 p.m. Sunday John McKinney escaped custody while at Clinton Memorial Hospital. He was wearing black and white striped jail-issued clothing; he took several blankets with him and may use them to cover his clothing, police said.

McKinney was recently charged with robbing a Wilmington bank.

Anyone who may have observed McKinney during this time period is encouraged to contact the WPD. They added that anyone who provides assistance to McKinney is aiding an escaped prisoner and will be prosecuted for their involvement. If you see McKinney please contact 911 immediately.

McKinney http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_mckinney.jpg McKinney