Rockin’ a new mural at New Life

The new mural at the New Life Clinic in Wilmington.

The New Life Clinic wishes to thank the 2015 Rock-a-thon participants for raising the funds needed to add a mural to the south wall of its new downtown location at 100 S. South St., Wilmington. The Rock-a-thon was a rocking chair fundraiser led by Abigail Proffitt and a team of other students who dedicated all proceeds to the New Life Clinic specifically for a mural. Duane Richard is the artist who completed the work. In the previous year, Rock-a-thon participants raised enough money to purchase four computers to be used in the Clinic’s main lobby. Clients use the computers to complete Baby Bucks assignments and earn BB dollars that can be used to purchase a variety of baby items.