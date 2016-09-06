UPDATE: WPD: Bank robber back in custody

WILMINGTON — The alleged bank robber who police say escaped custody Sunday night and then stole a car was back in police custody late Tuesday afternoon.

No other details were available at press time

According to the Wilmington Police Department, just after 7 p.m. Sunday John Dean McKinney, 41, escaped custody while at Clinton Memorial Hospital. He was wearing black and white striped jail-issued clothing; he took several blankets with him and may have used them to cover his clothing, police said.

The News Journal was told by residents that on Sunday evening police searched some homes on Peterson Place (near the hospital); also, McKinney’s purported girlfriend posted on Facebook that her residence had been searched.

McKinney also allegedly stole a car after escaping — a 2003 Lincoln LS — which was reported stolen Monday morning; the car was later found in Wilmington, but McKinney remained at-large.

The WPD also reported Monday afternoon that the circumstances as to how McKinney managed to escape will also be investigated, but “the current focus is on finding McKinney and bringing this incident to a close without harm to the public, law enforcement, or John McKinney.”

Wilmington police last Wednesday arrested McKinney, whom they say robbed the First Financial Bank on Fife Avenue the day before. Police reported he was found hiding in a garage on Applegate Street off Rombach Avenue on the east side of Wilmington.

This photo is posted on John Dean McKinney's Facebook page. He has a small cross tattoo under the corner of each eye and an iron cross as well as "HATE" across his chest, and both arms are covered in tattoos.