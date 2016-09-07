Open house Friday for court program

An open house concerning a new CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers program will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in the Juvenile Court courtroom on the second floor of the Clinton County Courthouse. CASA volunteers help judges make informed decisions about the future of abused or neglected children. There was an official proclamation during which Sept. 9 was declared as CASA Day in Clinton County. At the proclamation, from left, are Clinton County Commissioner Mike Curry, Clinton County CASA Director Kim Vandervort, Clinton County Juvenile Court Judge Chad L. Carey, and Clinton County Commissioner Patrick Haley.

