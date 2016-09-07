Double blessing for kids, shelter

WILMINGTON — Pastor Elizabeth Looney was the instrument through which a double blessing was bestowed this summer.

After receiving an anonymous donation, the Wilmington Church of God pastor helped more than 500 local children purchase clothing for the new school year.

As a consequence of those purchases, Looney received $6,500 in Kohl’s Cash, which can be redeemed during corresponding redemption dates.

Pastor Looney had a decision to make: What to do with this bonus?

The Clinton County Homeless Shelter means a lot to her. She was able to buy new linens, cookware such as pots, pans, toaster ovens, and general household items including towels for the shelter.

Denise Stryker, director of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, said of the gifts, “This could not have come at a better time.” She added this was the first time the shelter had new linens.

“Every day we are reminded of the hatred and violence that permeate our society, so it can be very easy to forget that God’s love and power are unconditional,” said Eric Adkins, a member of the Wilmington Church of God. “Yet sometimes, when you least expect it, He opens his hands to remind us all that faith will be rewarded.”

Clinton County Homeless Shelter Director Denise Stryker, left, and Wilmington Church of God Pastor Elizabeth Looney stand next to household items for the shelter. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_looney_p_f.jpg Clinton County Homeless Shelter Director Denise Stryker, left, and Wilmington Church of God Pastor Elizabeth Looney stand next to household items for the shelter.

Local children and homeless shelter both benefit