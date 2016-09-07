WC welcomes new faculty members

Eight new faculty members started their Wilmington College teaching experience this month. The group of four faculty and four visiting faculty members was introduced at the College’s Opening Year Meeting, which annually occurs on the cusp of the start of the fall semester.

The faculty members represent education, business, social science, sport science and the humanities. They are:

Dr. Jane Bogan, associate professor of education, came to WC from Miami University, where she was on the faculty since 2007. Prior to that, she was at the University of Virginia, where she earned her Ph.D. and Master of Education degree in special education.

Dr. Anne Daniels, assistant professor of history, comes from Portland, Ore., where she used her fluency in four languages as a senior trilingual communications specialist at Navex Global. She has a Ph.D. in history from the University of Virginia, a Master of Arts degree in Latin American studies from the University of Texas and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Hispanic studies and international relations from Lewis and Clark College. Daniels also taught history at Virginia.

James D’Angelo is a visiting assistant professor of economics during the fall semester while Dr. Steve Szeghi, professor of economics, is on a faculty sabbatical. He has both a Master of Arts and Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Cincinnati and has taught economics courses at Northern Kentucky University, Xavier University, Mount St. Joseph College and Cincinnati State.

Dr. Evan Farr is a visiting assistant professor of humanities and global issues, who has been an adjunct professor in humanities at Lewis and Clark College and an adjunct professor of university studies at Portland State University. He holds a Ph.D. and Master of Arts degree in government from the University of Virginia and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Lewis and Clark.

Dr. Joseph Hall, assistant professor of education, comes from Lebanon City Schools, where he was the district supervisor of special education. He also worked at other area schools, including Dayton Public, Miamisburg and Clinton-Massie school districts. He holds a Doctor of Education degree in school leadership from Concordia University in Chicago and a Master of Education degree in special education from Miami University.

Dr. Constantin “Cristian” Icleanu is a visiting assistant professor of Spanish this semester while Dr. Jeff Stahley, associate professor of Spanish, is on a faculty sabbatical. Icleanu has a Ph.D. and Master of Arts degree in Hispanic studies from the University of Kentucky and a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary Spanish teaching from Brigham Young University. Fluent in five languages, he has taught at Kentucky, BYU and high schools in Texas and Utah.

Alan Ledford is an assistant professor of sport management and director of the Sport Management Program. The 2002 WC graduate has a master’s degree in sport management from East Tennessee State University and is completing a doctorate in sport management from the United States Sports Academy. Ledford previously taught courses at the College in sport sciences, in addition to teaching online courses in both sport management and business at four institutions.

Dr. Barbara Utendorf is a visiting assistant professor of psychology that has been teaching at WC as an adjunct faculty member since 2006 in areas including psychology, coaching, physical education, nutrition, wellness and biology. She has a Doctor of Naturopathy from Clayton College of Natural Health, a master’s degree in health psychology from Walden University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in finance from Bowling Green State University. She also holds numerous certifications in such areas as psychotherapy and nutrition.

Bogan http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BoganJane-16.jpg Bogan D’Angelo http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_D-AngeloJames-16.jpg D’Angelo Daniels http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DanielsAnne-16.jpg Daniels Utendorf http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_UtendorfBarbara-16.jpg Utendorf Farr http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FarrEvan-16.jpg Farr Hall http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_HallJoseph-16.jpg Hall Icleanu http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IcleanuConstantin-16.jpg Icleanu Ledford http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LedfordAlan-16.jpg Ledford http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_WC-Dark-Gr-logo1.jpg