Making room for different trees

The trees that grow in cut-out areas of the downtown Wilmington sidewalk are coming out and will be succeeded by trees that are more suited to urban spaces. From left, Wilmington Mayor Rick Stanforth and Eric Veselovec prepare for the change by sizing up what will become the new, larger cut-out areas. After cutting the concrete, a jackhammer will be used to break the concrete out. No taxpayer dollars are being spent on the improvement project, the mayor said. The Wilmington Tree Commission will pay for the new trees; people who are working off community service as part of a court sanction will help with the concrete cutting; and the mulch will come from the city landfill. Similarly, the trees located within the sidewalk corridor on courthouse square downtown also are slated to be removed, with new trees planted.

