Fire followed by ATV crash

Harlan Township firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday at 7342 Osceola Road off State Route 123, southwest of Blanchester. The Blanchester Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire along with departments from Wayne Township, Goshen Township, Union Township, Hamilton Township and Salem/Morrow.

According to initial reports, the fire started inside a Volkswagen, which was parked just outside the garage of the John Price residence, according to Harlan Fire Chief Andy Mitten. It then spread to another vehicle parked beside the VW.

“As the fire grew in intensity, it blew in the overhead garage door and spread to a third vehicle inside the garage,” Mitten said. “The fire then heavily damaged the garage of the two-story home, but firefighters were able to prevent the spread of the fire into the living quarters of the home.”

Smoke from the fire could be seen from several miles away.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

ATV crash injures 2

While at the scene of the fire, Harlan Township Fire and Squad were dispatched to an ATV crash on Starkey-Clevenger Road in Harlan Township, less than a mile from the fire scene.

“Two male youths were reportedly northbound on Starkey-Clevenger Road on an ATV and went off the right side of the road and struck a tree,” Mitten said.

He said the driver was treated at the scene and then taken to Bethesda North Hospital “with obvious injuries.” He said the second youth was flown to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati by University Air Care with serious injuries.; he remained hospitalized as of Wednesday.

The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.