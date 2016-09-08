Clinton County Sheriff’s Office arrests, reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly proven guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently received the following reports:

• A deputy responded Aug. 20 to a crash with injuries on State Route 380 near New Burlington Road. Members of the life squad asked the deputy to expedite his response to the scene due to a disorderly male. The Clarksville-area man reportedly was a passer-by who was held up in traffic and became disorderly with EMTs and firefighters, according to the sheriff’s incident report.

Upon arrival of Deputy Traevon Williams, the man reportedly was still disorderly. After further investigation, the man was found to possess a hypodermic needle. Two other occupants in the vehicle were found to be in possession of hypodermic needles, too, stated the incident report.

• A trailer and the equipment it contained reportedly were stolen overnight Aug. 24-25 on Crouse Road south of Wilmington. The 24-foot black enclosed trailer contained a 2001 John Deere Gator plus a 2015 Honda generator, among other things. A total estimated value of all the missing items is $12,118, according to the incident report.

• After the report of a suspicious vehicle, a deputy sheriff on Sept. 4 found a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 hidden behind a Sabina Road corn field with no license plates on the vehicle. The vehicle, with a reported value of approximately $3,500, belongs to a West Virginia company.

• A counterfeit $100 bill was passed Aug. 23 at a business on State Route 73 west of Wilmington. A male and a female purchased some items before paying with the $100 bill, according to the incident report.

• A deputy was dispatched to a Sabina-area residence in regard to a reported domestic dispute. A 26-year-old woman said a Martinsville-area man pushed her up against a wall by her throat. A report was compiled and sent to the prosecutor’s office for review of a possible charge.

• A Blanchester woman in late August told the sheriff’s office that her son stole her credit/debit card information, and then sent people money from her account.

• A 1998 custom Harley Davidson black Road King was taken from a garage within Cuba, Ohio. The theft occurred sometime between Aug. 20 and 27.

• A clear bag with white powder was found after a vehicle was stopped in the early hours of Aug. 26 in Chester Township for alleged multiple lane violations. The passenger in the vehicle was arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to the sheriff’s office incident report.

The vehicle driver, who also is the vehicle’s registered owner, gave consent to the deputy to search the vehicle, and narcotics and drug paraphernalia reportedly were located.

• A stolen trailer of the Shadow brand and a value estimated at $1,700 was located on State Route 133 north of Blanchester in Vernon Township in Clinton County, stated an Aug. 31 incident report.

Sheriff’s deputies recently arrested or charged the following people:

• A woman wanted out of Michigan for allegedly harboring a fugitive and possessing a controlled substance was at the Clinton County Courthouse in Wilmington on Sept. 2.

Kelli M. Hunstberger, 48, of Michigan, was taken into custody by a Clinton County deputy sheriff who transported Hunstberger to the Clinton County Adult Detention Center to await extradition.