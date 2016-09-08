Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently:

• Engine House Pizza, 134 Main St., New Vienna, Aug. 24. Shredded cheese on prep table at 43ºF and diced ham on prep table at 43ºF. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41ºF or below to prevent bacterial growth. Monitor unit to see if adjustments are needed. Non-working lights in dry storage area. Back door was standing open with no screens. The floors and walls to soda bib storage weak and deteriorating. There is an unscreened/vented area above the pizza prep cooler. All floors, walls and ceilings must be maintained in good condition and be smooth and easily cleanable. All openings to exterior must be screened if door is to be let open. PIC stated lights were being repaired.

• Clinton County Senior Services, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Aug. 24. Facility had clean-up procedure posted. Facility had sign-off sheet available. Everything looks good.

• La Bamba of Clinton County, South St., Wilmington, Aug. 18. There is no clean-up procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. There is no sign-off sheet so employees know when to report illness. All FSO’s must have sign-off sheet to ensure employees know when to call in sick. Left handouts at the facility. Tomatoes at 45ºF and pickles at 43ºF in the prep cooler, BBQ sauces stored at room temperature beside the grill and label states refrigerate after opening. Marinara sauce at 120ºF and queso dip at 122ºF in the steam table. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41ºF or below or hot at 135ºF or above. BBQ sauces were removed from counter and put in the refrigerator. Manger adjusted temperature of steam table. There was a bowl being used as a scoop in the batter mix. All scoops stored in the product must have handles and be stored with the handle sticking out of the product. Manager removed bowl from the product. Non-working cooler in the back behind working cooler. All non-working equipment was be removed from the facility to reduce clutter.

• Burger King #6644, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 18. There is no procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. There is no sign-off sheet for employees to report illness. All FSO’s must have written procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. All FSO’s must have sign-off sheet to ensure employees know when to report illness. Left handouts with manager. There was raw chicken stored above cheese slices and tomatoes in the walk-in cooler. There was bacon dated 8/16/16 on the service line. There was shredded cheese on the service line at 69.5ºF with no time/date sticker. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41ºF or below or the product must have time/date stickers if they are to be held at room temperature. Bacon was discarded by manager and shredded cheese was removed from the line and replaced with container that was time/date stickered. All raw foods must be stored below any RTE foods. Manager moved chicken to the bottom shelf. There was a large amount of condensation/ice build-up on the condenser in the large walk-in freezer. The ice is dripping down onto food product. Ice machine, the inside of the door is pulling away from the door. All non-food contact equipment must be maintained in good working order. The counter (self-service with the soda machine) out front is dirty and the left side is not sealed to the wall leaving a space that dirt, debris and trash can fall down in. All facilities must be maintained clean and smooth and easily cleanable.

• Chubby’s Pizza & Dairy Point, 604 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, Aug. 15. Follow-up visit. Six violations corrected. the following need improvement/correction: Verification demonstrating employees are knowledgeable with when to report illness. Recommend creating sign-off sheet to demonstrate employees are knowledgeable. Door seal needs replaced in Pepsi reach-in cooler. Condensation is not draining properly in walk-in cooler/running on floor. Lights are nonworking in Pepsi and Dr. Pepper reach-in coolers. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. PIC recommended Pepsi is scheduled for repairs. Floor tile chipped in front of self-serve equipment. Facility must be maintained in good repair.

