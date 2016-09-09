Buckingham Financial group sets grand opening, open house

WILMINGTON — Buckingham Financial Group invites you to a grand opening and open house 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will hold a formal ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m.

The new office is at 110 Fairway Drive, Suite 1, Wilmington. Light refreshments and tours of the new space will be offered. They will also be highlighting a charity called Operation Cherrybend: A Hero’s Hunt during the open house.

At the open house you will meet the team at Buckingham Financial along with the point person at the Wilmington branch, Jessica Beam DeBold. She is a Senior Financial Planner for Buckingham Financial Group and she assists the financial planning team in developing and implementing comprehensive financial planning for both new and existing clients.

DeBold has a strong working knowledge of the agricultural industry, where she has worked with many farmers on tax planning/preparation, asset protection and wealth transfer involving land ownership. She also brings to Buckingham Financial Group experience in the insurance industry which allows for in-depth analysis on existing insurance products.

DeBold has a bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College in Business Administration. She is a Certified Financial Planner practitioner/CFP professional since 2009 and an Enrolled Agent since 2015.

She has been an active volunteer for Leadership Clinton, the Clinton County Ho Ho Shop and Operation Cherrybend. She also served as treasurer on the board of directors for Leadership Clinton and as a member of the President’s Advisory Council at Wilmington College.

DeBold http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DEBOLD.jpg DeBold The Buckingham Financial Group grand opening and open house is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at 110 Fairway Drive, Suite 1, Wilmington. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BLDG.jpg The Buckingham Financial Group grand opening and open house is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at 110 Fairway Drive, Suite 1, Wilmington. Courtesy photo