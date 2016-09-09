What were you doing on Sept. 11, 2001?

The News Journal asked our readers to share on Facebook remembrances of what they were doing and how they reacted hearing the news about the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. These are some of the responses (edited for space and style):

• Kindra Kempke Landon — “I was serving in the Army and was stationed in Connecticut. My unit took care of the military working dogs and we were running one of our vet clinics in Rhode Island. Our clients that were scheduled weren’t coming in and the office down the hall had their TV on and that’s when we got the news that the first plane hit. Once the second plane hit I knew we were being attacked and was mentally preparing myself for getting a call to deploy. They shut down our base and we were put on alert. We eventually made our way back to our base and had to be ready for if they were going to send our dogs down to help. Crazy thing was that we had just visited NYC the weekend before the towers were hit and I took a picture of them from the boat we took to Long Island. I will never forget that day and the emotions that I felt.”

• S.C. Schell — “I was on my honeymoon in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. At about 9 a.m. I discovered a voicemail message from my mother on my mobile phone assuring me that my aunt and uncle (who live in Riverdale, New York and travel to the city often) were OK. I had no idea what she was talking about until my husband turned on the television just a few minutes later and we were immediately exposed to the footage of the planes hitting the towers. We were dumbstruck. It was surreal. I almost couldn’t believe it at first. It took awhile for it to sink in.”

• D.J. Temple — I was in seventh grade in music class when the principal got on the loud speaker and asked every teacher to turn the TV on immediately. I didn’t know what to think other then I have a distance cousin that works there. I ended up finding out when I got home he got killed. All I know it was a terrible bunch of stuff rolling through your head at the time.”

• Tina Carman Brausch — I was sewing bridesmaids dresses at my mother-in-law’s and desperately waiting to hear from my husband, who was on a mission trip in Belarus.”

• Brian Raike — ” I was working daysort at ABX Air waiting on arrivals that fateful morning.”

• Toni Frederick — “I was working at Antioch University Midwest wondering if they were going to hit WPAFB next.”

• Brittany Lynn Runk — “I was in eighth grade. At lunch a student said a plane hit a building and I said planes don’t just run into buildings, thinking he was joking — then after lunch when we got back to the classroom, that’s when our teacher told us exactly what was happening. My thoughts went to my grandparents and relatives vacationing in Chicago; would they target there?”

• Jennifer Simpson — “I was driving to work at ABX and hearing it on the radio and feeling completely unable to fully comprehend what was happening. I got to the office and Jim Taylor had the TV on in his office. We just watched in horror as time seemed to stand still.”

• Nora Hobbs-Nelson — “I was working in a school cafeteria making breakfast and had a little TV on and when I heard what happen I just started to pray, ‘Lord help your people, help our nation.’ It was sure a sad time. Never forget.”

• Cy Stephens — (received via mail) “I was glued to the TV at our home on 9/11/01. As it became worse with every update, it was like waiting for the ‘other shoe to drop.’ Being a retired volunteer fireman/EMT with 35 years of service, I was in agony in sympathy for them. The number of casualties was surprisingly low to me. There had to be a lot of people doing things right that day. It easily could have been twice that many. My hat is off to all of them.”

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_911-1.jpg