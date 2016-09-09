New events Pre-Farm Science Review

For the first time, an FSR Agronomy College will be held with the partnership of Ohio Agribusiness Association (OABA) and OSU Extension on Sept. 13. For agronomists, CCAs and custom applicators, the program will bring industry experts, OSU researchers, and agronomy service providers together to learn at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio.

The full-day event features time with OSU Extension educators in the field at the small plot agronomy demonstrations. For the larger field demonstrations there will be topics including tip selection for the new herbicide tolerant crops, precision application, remote crop sensing, and an update on nutrient management issues in Ohio.

Registration for the Agronomy College is $120 per participant. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with on-site welcome and registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. To register or for more information, visit http://oaba.net/events, call 614-326-7520 or email [email protected]

Second is the FSR Nutrient Management Field Day on Sept. 14 targeting farmers who need the Ohio Fertilizer Applicator certification. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. This field day is a great way to learn about nutrient management concerns and solutions, but avoid a “lecture”. Cost is $15 per person for the program and includes lunch. Register in advance for the program athttps://www.regonline.com/fsrnmfd

The location for both events is the general parking lot of the Farm Science Review at 445 US 40, London, OH 43140, this is a green grassy area just on the east side of the exhibit grounds – watch for signs. Both events provide CCA CEUs as well.

For more information on either event, contact: Harold Watters, OSU Extension, [email protected] , 937-604-2415.

Dr Pierce Paul, Ohio State University plant pathologist, says be on the lookout in the future for a new disease. Bacterial leaf streak (BLS), a foliar disease of corn caused by the bacteriumXanthomonas vasicola pv. vasculorum, was reported in the US for the first time in Nebraska and has since been found in several other states out west, including Kansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, South Dakota, Texas and Oklahoma. It has not yet been found in Ohio and neighboring states.

According to Paul, BLS has a very close resemblance to other common foliar diseases of corn such as gray leaf spot (GLS). Like GLS, it is characterized by the presence of rectangular-looking lesions on the leaf that are tan, brown, or orange in color. However, lesions of BLS have less well-defined margins and may be narrower and longer than those of GLS.

But one of the biggest differences between lesions of BLS and those of GLS is that BLS lesions have wavy margins with a yellow halo that is easily seen when leaves are held up against the light – there is a “windowpane” (translucent) aspect to BLS lesions. Although very early GLS lesions are also translucent when observed against the light, mature lesions are not. BLS lesions first appear on the lower leaves, later moving up the plant, and may occur singly or in clusters, eventually expanding and damaging huge sections of the leaf.

Being a new disease, there are still lots of unanswered questions about BLS, such as how and when it infects the corn plant, how it spreads within and between fields, whether or not it is seedborne, hybrid resistance/susceptibility, its survival from one growing season to another, its impact on grain yield, and the efficacy of tillage and crop rotation as possible management strategies.

Dr pierce suggests sending suspect samples the Cereal Disease Epidemiology and Pathology Lab, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, Ohio for analysis and diagnosis.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for the Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for 28 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

