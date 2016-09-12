Ohio gas prices down to start the week

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gas prices in Ohio are down compared with last week and slightly lower than a month ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was $2.07 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s a drop from $2.16 a week ago and from $2.10 last month.

The average price in Ohio at this time last year was $2.24.

According to the survey, Ohio’s average price was lower than the nation’s.

The national average price Monday was $2.18, down two cents from a week ago and up five cents from the same time last month. The average national price a year ago was $2.35.

