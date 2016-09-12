Police: Man, ex-wife dead in suspected Warren Co. murder-suicide

MORROW, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a man fatally shot his ex-wife in a murder-suicide near a suburban Cincinnati school.

Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes says 39-year-old David Garrett was holding an assault-style rifle in the driveway of the woman’s home when officers arrived there Sunday afternoon.

Hughes said Garrett told the officers he had just shot his ex-wife, 41-year-old Traci Fletcher-Garrett, and asked police to shoot him. Hughes said Garrett then shot himself.

The shooting prompted the temporary lockdown of a nearby school.

Little Miami School District had advised Sunday afternoon on its Twitter account that the high school and junior high buildings were on lockdown and that roads around campus were closed.

All buildings have since reopened, and the schools were operating on a normal schedule Monday.