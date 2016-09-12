Roll out the barrow …

The crowd loved seeing Corn Olympics emcee Jonathan McKay take a spill out of a wheelbarrow while he demonstrated what participants need to do in the obstacle course. Ever the professional, McKay held onto his microphone, a “Caddy Shack” theme golf club, and sense of humor. The team from Laurel Oaks reigned supreme at the Corn Olympics. For many more Corn Festival photos, see pages 9-11.

Four members of the CMH Regional Health System team are in step with one another during the Corn Olympics log race.

Cathy and Roger Collins of Wilmington were announced as queen and king of the 2016 Corn Festival.

The CMH Regional Health System team celebrates at the Corn Olympics. Overall, the team placed third. In the right foreground with both arms raised is Greg Nielsen, the chief executive officer.