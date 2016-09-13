Great Oaks campuses set Parent Preview Days

Each year, eighth- and 10th-graders at the 36 school districts served by Great Oaks have the chance to visit the nearest campus, explore a variety of careers, and spend time in the professional labs. Before they do, though, parents are invited to see what their kids will see.

The four Great Oaks campuses will hold Parent Preview Days on Sept. 20 and 21. Parents of area students will be able to stop by to visit the labs and talk with staff.

Great Oaks spokesperson Jon Weidlich said the open houses are all about myth-busting.

“Many people still have an outdated 20th-century impression of career technical education,” said Weidlich. “They don’t know about the state-of-the-art labs, the instructors who come to us after successful careers in their professional field, or the fact that over 90 percent of our graduates earn college credit while they’re still in high school.”

Parents are welcome to visit anytime during the times listed below. The Parent Preview Days on Sept. 20-21 are:

• Laurel Oaks Career Campus, 300 Oak Drive, Wilmington, 9-10 a.m. or 12:30-1:30 p.m. More information or directions: 937-382-1411.

• Diamond Oaks Career Campus, 6375 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, 8:30-9:30 a.m. or 12:30-1:30 p.m. More information or directions: 513-574-1300.

• Live Oaks Career Campus, 5956 Buckwheat Road, Milford, 8:45-9:45 a.m. or 12:45-1:45 p.m. More information or directions: 513-575-1900.

• Scarlet Oaks Career Campus, 300 Scarlet Oaks Dr. (at 3254 E. Kemper Road), Sharonville, 8:30-9:45 a.m. or 12:15-1:30 p.m. More information or directions: 513-771-8810.

Great Oaks campuses offer over 30 career programs for high school juniors and seniors, in such fields as culinary arts, equine science, robotics, exercise science, surgical technology, veterinary assisting, and more. New programs for the 2017 school year include college agriculture and web applications and game development.

For more information, visit www.greatoaks.com.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Great-Oaks-logo1.jpg