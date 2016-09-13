Health Day/Kids Corner set for farmers’ market

WILMINGTON — Representatives from Clinton County Health Department and Clinton Memorial Hospital and Beacon Orthopaedics & Sport Medicine Center for Sport Sciences will be at the Clinton County Farmers Market 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17.

The health department will have Connie Wall, R.N., present to discuss the services available to county citizens offered by the nursing department. Resource materials will be available on diabetes, vaccinations, home services, and more. Information on the W.I.C. program will also be available including information on “safe sleep” for newborns and infants.

Representatives from Clinton Memorial Hospital will include the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) manager and medical director who will discuss “stroke” care and prevention, home care staff discussing services available, and introducing two new providers (surgeon and nurse practitioner) to the community. Nursing staff representatives will be provide free blood pressure monitoring for those attending the market.

Beacon Orthopaedics & Sport Medicine Center for Sport Sciences will also be there to tell about their center and what they are doing in the community.

And don’t forget the “Kids Corner”, whic will offer free samples of healthy snacks from items found at the market. Kids can learn about healthy snacks while parents/grandparents are learning about healthy lifestyle issues and services available to them in Clinton County.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Clinton-County-Farmers-Market-Health-Day.jpg