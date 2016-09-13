Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently:

• Burger King #6644, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 18. There is no procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. There is no sign-off sheet for employees to report illness. All FSO’s must have written procedure posted for cleaning up vomiting/diarrhea. All FSO’s must have sign-off sheet to ensure employees know when to report illness. Left handouts with manager. There was raw chicken stored above cheese slices and tomatoes in the walk-in cooler. There was bacon dated 8/16/16 on the service line. There was shredded cheese on the service line at 69.5ºF with no time/date sticker. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41ºF or below or the product must have time/date stickers if they are to be held at room temperature. Bacon was discarded by manager and shredded cheese was removed from the line and replaced with container that was time/date stickered. All raw foods must be stored below any RTE foods. Manager moved chicken to the bottom shelf. There was a large amount of condensation/ice build-up on the condenser in the large walk-in freezer. The ice is dripping down onto food product. Ice machine, the inside of the door is pulling away from the door. All non-food contact equipment must be maintained in good working order. The counter (self-service with the soda machine) out front is dirty and the left side is not sealed to the wall leaving a space that dirt, debris and trash can fall down in. All facilities must be maintained clean and smooth and easily cleanable.

• Chubby’s Pizza & Dairy Point, 604 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, Aug. 15. Follow-up visit. Six violations corrected. the following need improvement/correction: Verification demonstrating employees are knowledgeable with when to report illness. Recommend creating sign-off sheet to demonstrate employees are knowledgeable. Door seal needs replaced in Pepsi reach-in cooler. Condensation is not draining properly in walk-in cooler/running on floor. Lights are nonworking in Pepsi and Dr. Pepper reach-in coolers. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. PIC recommended Pepsi is scheduled for repairs. Floor tile chipped in front of self-serve equipment. Facility must be maintained in good repair.

• Frisch’s Big Boy, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Aug. 24. There was raw shrimp stored above ice cream in the walk-in freezer. All RTE foods must be stored above raw foods to prevent contamination. Manager moved ice cream. Mushroom gravy in walk-in cooler at 46°F prepared this morning, and baked apples in the salad cooler at 85-87°F (2 pans) that were prepared this morning. Hot TCS foods shall be cooled from 135°F to 70°F within two hours, then from 70°F to 41°F within four hours. PIC removed apples from cooler and placed on counter. When I asked, they told me that they would run ice bath and put apples in it to cool down (second notice). Tuna salad in Traulson cooler in kitchen at 48°F, coconut cream pie in pie cooler was 47°F and cheesecake in pie cooler was 44°F. On the salad bar the cottage cheese was 44°F, southwest pasta salad 46°F, potato salad at 53°F and chicken salad at 44°F. All TSC foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below or hot at 135°F or above to prevent bacterial growth (second notice on pie cooler). PIC said food on salad bar would be changed out. The raspberry infusion syrup had no date marked and label stated to use for two weeks at room temperature then discard. Talked with PIC about marking with date, he took item and marked it with next Wednesday date. Still not sure when opened, so marking it today does not meet regulation. The cole slaw in the salad cooler was not date marked. Jell-O in the salad cooler not dated or marked. Sausage and peppers and onion mixture, bacon and biscuits in the salad cooler not marked/dated. Buffalo sauce by the grill not properly labeled, it was in container labeled cherry fountain soda. All TCS RTE foods shall have date marks to indicate date food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (second notice). All foods must be properly labeled with food product. There was mold growth on the inside of the ice maker. There was food debris on the mixer left from the prep this morning. The slicer was broken down and appeared that it had been cleaned that still had food debris on the slicer motor. The soda machines at the drive-through and in waitress area (2) were dirty. The blade on the can opener was dirty. PIC removed and ran through dishwasher. All food contact surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized after use. There was a cup being used as a scoop in crackers and in black pepper. All scoops must have handles and be stored with handle up when stored in product. PIC removed cups. The floor in front of deep fryers is damaged/broken and the floor by the mop sink was damaged/broken and had water pooling. All floor must be maintained. All floors must be smooth and easily cleanable (second notice). The microwave ovens (all) in the facility were dirty. All food contact surfaces must be maintained clean and free from dirt/debris. there was a bottle of fly spray by office that was unlabeled. All cleaners and pesticides must be properly labeled to avoid confusion and contamination.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-2.jpg