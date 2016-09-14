ECFFA hosts zoo and games at Corn Fest

The East Clinton FFA organized their annual petting zoo at the Clinton County Corn Festival Sept. 9-11. The chapter also had a children’s corner and games to entertain the public, including cornhole, pin the tires on the tractor and bowling. A few crafts that were made were paper plate sheep, Mason jar scarecrows and popsicle stick monsters. The petting zoo included horses, sheep, goats, cows, chickens, pigs, a turtle, a rabbit and a donkey. The members in the chapter volunteered all weekend to provide knowledge on the animals and assistance with the crafts and games. They would like to thank all the families that provided the farm animals for the petting zoo.

