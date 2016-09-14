LOCAL BRIEFS

Ohio justice at GOP fall picnic

The Clinton County Republican Party will be holding its GOP Fall Picnic on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 958 W. Main St., Wilmington.

The keynote speaker is Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy. She has had a fascinating career, having started her life’s work as a police officer, lawyer and magistrate, and she was elected to the Ohio Supreme Court in November 2012.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and can be obtained via your local GOP Central Committee member or by calling Jeff Linkous at 937-382-5793.

Home energy assistance available

Clinton County Community Action is currently processing Regular Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) applications for income eligible households below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. For more information, please call 937-382-1234 or stop in the offices at 789 N. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington.