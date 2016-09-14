Garden club installs officers

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Garden Club met for its monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 12 at the Hagemeyer Farm. President Terri Thobaben opened the meeting, and thanked hostesses Joan Hinman, Wanda Everman, Anne Lynch and Mary Thatcher for the refreshments and decorations provided. Pres. Thobaben led a discussion regarding long-time member Carol Uetrecht, who died Aug. 8 and will be sorely missed.

Roll call was taken, and the secretary and treasurer reports were read and approved. The business meeting continued with reports from each committee. Upcoming club events are the tour of the Moyers Winery, and the Fall Regional meeting in October. Maggie Vance and Mary Thatcher are the contact points, respectively.

Kathy Kral, chair of the Commercial and Beautification Committee, reported that awards have been given to McDonald’s for the commercial award, and Mr. Mike Batson on 594 N. Mulberry for the residential award.

Three active members of the Wilmington Garden Club were nominated for Honorary Membership, for their special service to the club — Inga Grove has been a member 35 years, Beverly Sanders for 32 years and Susanne Kenney for 20 years. The vote was unanimous to accept them as Honorary Members.

New 2016-2017 program books were created by Maggie Vance, Sharon Hiles and Joan Hinman, themed “Colors of Our World.” A blank artist’s canvas was displayed at the meeting, and it was explained the canvas will have painted scenes added by artist Maggie Vance throughout the year, reflecting the club’s activities. Each member present was provided a copy of the new program book.

Past President Sharon Hiles installed club officers for the new year, using a theme of “Just Our Cup of Tea”, and gave gifts of teacups/mugs and special teas related to each new position. New officers are President Joan Hinman, Vice President Maggie Vance, Second Vice President Terri Thobaben, Secretary Donna Tronerud, Assistant Secretary Laura Hobart, Treasurer Diane Christen, Assistant Treasurer Tawny Pierce, Clinton County Contact Chairs Jennilou Grotevant and Mary Thatcher.

Outgoing President Thobaben officially passed the gavel to new President Joan Hinman. To all present, Ms Hiles challenged us to blend our talents and abilities, our own ways of organizing and accomplishing our duties, to serve other Club members and our community as well.

The club was glad to have two visitors, Janet Barrett and Pam Lynch.

Next month’s meeting will be held at the Sturgis Wishbone Farm in Clarksville Oct. 10, with a pumpkin and gourd program.

A group shot of the Wilmington Garden Club. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Group-Picture.jpg A group shot of the Wilmington Garden Club. Courtesy photos New Honorary Members Inga Grove and Beverly Sanders with Sharon Hiles. Not pictured is Susanne Kenney. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_New-Honorary-Members-Inga-Grove_Beverly-Sanders-with-Sharon-Hiles-Missing-Susanne-Kenney-.jpg New Honorary Members Inga Grove and Beverly Sanders with Sharon Hiles. Not pictured is Susanne Kenney. Courtesy photos Former President Terri Thobaben with new President Joan Hinman and Installer Sharon Hiles. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Former-Pres-Terri-Thobaben_New-Pres-Joan-Hinman_Installer-Sharon-Hiles.jpg Former President Terri Thobaben with new President Joan Hinman and Installer Sharon Hiles. Courtesy photos Former President Terri Thobaben with new Vice President Maggie Vance and Sharon Hiles. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Former-Pres-Terri-Thobaben_New-Vice-Pres-Maggie-Vance_Sharon-Hiles.jpg Former President Terri Thobaben with new Vice President Maggie Vance and Sharon Hiles. Courtesy photos

3 members honored for longtime service