Faith ELC: ‘God’s Work, Our Hands’

The local congregation of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church celebrated “God’s Work, Our Hands” Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

“God’s Work, Our Hands” is an ELCA day of service where congregations all over the country participate in community service projects. It is an opportunity to celebrate who we are as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America – one church, freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor. This year’s dedicated day of service also marked the 15-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

“The world can be a dangerous place,” says ELCA Presiding Bishop Elizabeth A. Eaton. “But there are some who, when disaster strikes, run toward the danger. These are the first responders, firefighters, police and EMTs, who live out their baptismal vocation in service to their communities in times of intense need. They do God’s work with their hands.”

The congregation made plans over the past few months to set aside the special day of service to our community. A service project was chosen that members of all ages and skills could participate in and learn about giving to others. 30 congregation members worked weeding, pruning, trimming, mowing, power washing, gutter cleaning, window washing, painting, sorting and organizing and card making (the 10-year-old and younger crew made cards for the police and fire departments) at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

The Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church congregation held a hard-working day of community service. http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_GWOH-2016-Group.jpg The Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church congregation held a hard-working day of community service. Courtesy photo