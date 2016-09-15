WC opens Study Tour of Germany/Switzerland to community

WILMINGTON — Community members are invited to join Wilmington College students, faculty and staff members on a spring break 2017 study tour of Germany and Switzerland.

The expected departure date from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport is March 11 with a return flight March 19. The tour is provided by EF College Study Tours, the largest international student travel company in the world. The WC professors organizing the excursion have been leading spring break tours to Europe with EF since 2006.

Munich, Germany, and the Swiss city of Lucerne are focal points along with visits to Rothenburg, Dachau concentration camp, Neuschwanstein Castle, Liechtenstein, Rhine Falls and Heidelberg Castle.

The visit to Munich will feature the Marienplatz, Hofbrauhaus, Frauenkirche and Neues Rathaus, while the tour in Lucerne includes the Lowendenkmal, Kapellbrucke, Wasserturm, and Spreuerbrucke. Optional add-ons include a visit to Salzburg, Austria, and a half-day trip to the top of Mt. Pilatus.

All flights, ground transportation, housing, admission fees and breakfasts are included in the cost, as are some dinners. Travelers are responsible for their midday meals, some dinners and incidental expenses. The cost for students and young adults under 30 is $3,160. Adults 30 and older pay $3,370 as they are housed in double rooms rather than triples and quads. Lodging upgrades are available.

EF is offering a $200 discount for those that register in September. Persons that have traveled with EF Tours in the past are eligible for an additional $100 discount. Registration will remain open until the middle of November or until all seats have been filled.

For additional information about the tour and application materials, contact Dr. James FitzSimmons (937-481-2247), Dr. Angela Mitchell (937-481-2211) or Dr. Steven Stovall (937-481-2446) at Wilmington College. They will be teaching the course for those students taking the trip for academic credit. Class sessions, which are open to all tour members, are designed to prepare travelers for what they’re going to see in Germany and Switzerland. Dr. Vinton Prince (937-382-2905), emeritus professor of history, will assist with those sessions.

Those wishing to view a full itinerary or register can visit EF College Study Tours’ Website at www.efcst.com/1809760WV. The tour ID Number is 1809760WV and FitzSimmmons is listed as the group leader.

James FitzSimmons took this photo of Frauenkirche and Neuses Rathaus from Peterskirche Tower in Munich when the College traveled to Germany in 2009.