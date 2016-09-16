Threat clears Clinton-Massie schools

Authorities are investigating a possible bomb threat Friday morning at Clinton-Massie schools.

According to Col. Brian Prickett of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the threat wasn’t like those that have plagued other area schools recently — this threat was handwritten on a bathroom wall.

“The elementary is currently on lockdown and middle school and high school students are on the football field,” Prickett told the News Journal at about 10:50 a.m. “There’s nothing to make us think it’s legitimate, but of course we’re taking every precaution.”

He said the schools are being canvassed by law enforcement and school staff and superintendent, and a K9 will be canvassing the schools.

Prickett said an “all call” had been sent to CM parents.

“We’re taking the best course of action,” Prickett said. “We hope to get everyone back to school so they can finish up their Friday.”

