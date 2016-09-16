Respecting the flag

Colt Conover is ticked about the whole kneeling during our National Anthem that is happening in the NFL. Tuesday he asked his coach if he could get a flag and carry it out when they all run out onto the field before tonight’s game started. I’m beyond proud of this kid for having such pride in our country and such an amazing heart. We bought a new flag and pole last night.

NFL maybe you should follow suit. Pride as a TEAM. Pride for our Country. Pride for our Freedom and respect for those that fight & have fought for our freedom. These are JR HIGH boys who show more pride and heart than adult players in the NFL.

Colt and his team are 8th graders at Blanchester Middle School. Lori Conover