Celebrating Constitution Week

A display in Wilmington Public Library celebrates annual Constitution Week and the 120th anniversary of Daughters of the American Revolution’s George Clinton Chapter. A copy of the U.S.Constitution and the Proclamation signed by Wilmington Mayor John M. Stanforth are featured. There are also historical articles from the September 1964 Wilmington News Journal. The display is available for view through this Friday.

