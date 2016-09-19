Police investigate vehicle thefts

WILMINGTON — Numerous thefts from vehicles have occurred in Wilmington over the last month, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

According to authorities, someone shattered vehicle windows and stole property within easy reach. On Saturday, Sept. 17 around 4 p.m. two vehicles were entered at the parking lot of the wooden playground off Fife Avenue. Two purses, a large black and white floral pattern “Kate Spade” tote and a blue jean material replica Louis Vuitton bag, were taken.

According to police, the suspect(s) have hit near Wilmington College, Lowe’s, and the City Park, and may have used the bike trail to travel to these areas. Police are asking for any information from anyone who may have been in the area and observed anything.

http://wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_crime.jpg