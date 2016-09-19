Ohio gas prices up to start the workweek

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gas prices in Ohio are up compared with last week, while slightly down from the average price reported a month ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was $2.17 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That’s an increase from $2.07 a week ago. The average price in Ohio at this time last month was $2.19 and $2.31 at this time a year ago.

The survey showed Ohio’s average price lower than the average for the nation. The national average of about $2.21 on Monday was up from $2.18 a week ago and from $2.14 at the same time last month. The average national price a year ago was $2.30.