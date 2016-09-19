College Fair set for HS seniors

CLINTON COUNTY — While it’s only September, high school seniors across the country have already begun the process of applying to college. Whether it’s raising their ACT scores, preparing letters of recommendation, writing college application essays, or visiting college campuses, it’s a process that will consume a great deal of time during students’ final year of high school.

There is much to consider when planning one’s career path beyond high school. Choosing which college or university, or branch of the military, is the right fit for each student is a decision not to be taken lightly.

In an effort to assist area students in making these tough decisions, representatives from over 60 colleges and the military will converge at the Wilmington High School gymnasium for the annual 2016 Clinton County College Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Wilmington High School and Southern State Community College sponsors the event, which will run from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The Clinton County College Fair is free and especially designed to assist guidance counselors, high school seniors and their families as they explore higher education and career opportunities.

Information for this article was provided by Diana Miller, who coordinates communications for several area schools.

